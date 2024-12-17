Crown Prince Foundation Celebrates Decade Of Success In School Leadership Programme

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Foundation on Tuesday held a ceremony at the Royal Cultural Palace to celebrate the achievements of its "School Leadership Programme" over the past decade.

The event, organised in cooperation with the of Education, was attended by Secretary-General of the Ministry of Education Nawaf Ajarmeh, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The ceremony highlighted the programme's successes, including training more than 160,000 students in over 1,400 nationwide.

During the event, participants from various cohorts shared personal stories in an interactive segment, emphasising how the programme has enhanced their skills and advanced their academic and professional journeys.

In a statement, the foundation noted that, over the past decade, the programme has provided specialised training for youth, focusing on leadership development and fostering a sense of belonging and positive citizenship.

Starting with hundreds of participants, the programme now engages tens of thousands annually and has trained over 1,500 Ministry of Education trainers, who, in turn, have helped train students across the Kingdom.

The programme's councils have initiated over 2,000 volunteer projects, benefitting more than 470,000 individuals in local communities.

The foundation also expressed pride in its partnership with the Ministry of Education, calling it a model of positive cooperation, adding that the partnership has been instrumental in achieving the programme's strategic objectives and expanding its reach to include eighth-grade students in public schools nationwide.

The foundation also reiterated its commitment to providing young Jordanians with quality opportunities, empowering them to develop their potential and contribute to a brighter future for the Kingdom.