Elmos at the CES in Las Vegas: Innovations for future mobility Dortmund, December 17, 2024: From January 7 to 10, 2025, Elmos SE (FSE: ELG) will be presenting pioneering technologies for the mobility of tomorrow at CES in Las Vegas. The focus will be on efficient and intelligent solutions for e-mobility, driver assistance systems, lighting control and security. Visitors will find Elmos at the Renaissance Las Vegas Hotel, Suite 1530. Motor Control solutions for the future of e-mobility

The requirements for thermal management are increasing with e-mobility. Fans, pumps and other actuators can be intelligently controlled with Elmos Motor Control ICs. Elmos offers integrated solutions with ARM® MCUs, including the optimized E533.06 BLDC controller for high power classes and the E523.6x family for small and medium-sized drives. The modern MotCoS platform also provides a qualified software solution that significantly shortens development times and thus enables faster market entry. eFuses for modern zone architecture

The increasing electrification of vehicles and the switch to zonal E/E architectures require new fuse solutions. With the E138.02, Elmos already offers an IC in series that supports voltage and temperature measurement as well as current measurement. New smart eFuse products with extended analysis functions will follow in the course of 2025. New possibilities for dynamic exterior vehicle lighting

The E522.96 high-side OLED driver underlines the expertise of Elmos in the field of vehicle lighting. It controls up to 48 OLED segments or LEDs simultaneously and can be cascaded to enable complex lighting designs and animations. The integrated CAN-FD interface ensures fast control and opens up new possibilities for dynamic vehicle lighting. Fusion of ultrasonic sensor and LiDAR ICs

Modern vehicles are equipped with a variety of driver assistance systems, including (semi-)autonomous driving. As the world market leader for automotive ultrasonic sensor ICs, Elmos combines these with Elmos LiDAR ICs to meet the increased requirements of environment detection in the context of driver safety and autonomous driving. Visitors will have the opportunity to see demonstrators of our existing sensor portfolio, including the E524.17 and the E521.42 for innovative ultrasonic solutions. High-precision brake pressure IC for brake-by-wire applications

Brake-by-wire systems are gradually replacing conventional braking technologies for greater safety in vehicles through more precise brake pressure measurement. The E520.47 was specially developed for modern brake-by-wire systems. The IC ensures optimum control as well as short response times and fulfills the safety requirements according to ISO26262 for ASIL-D applications. World's smallest quantum random number generator (QRNG) IC for improved cyber security

Based on quantum mechanical principles, the QRNG IC enables true random number generation and thus protects more effectively against cyber-attacks. The easy integration into applications such as IoT, automotive and car-to-X communication underlines the versatility of the QRNG IC. At CES, Elmos is demonstrating the significant advantages of the IC in terms of cost, simplified implementation and long-term security using the first IC samples. Further information about Elmos products will also be presented in a virtual showroom:

Contact

Elmos Semiconductor SE

Ralf Hoppe, CIR (Corporate Investor Relations, Communications & ESG)

Phone: +49-231‐7549‐7000

About Elmos

Elmos develops, produces and markets semiconductors, primarily for use in the automotive industry. Our components communicate, measure, regulate and control safety, comfort, powertrain and network functions. For 40 years, Elmos innovations have been bringing new functions to life and making mobility worldwide safer, more comfortable and more energy efficient. With our solutions we are already the worldwide #1 in applications with great future potential, such as ultrasonic distance measurement, ambient and rear light as well as intuitive HMI. Notice

