Alzchem Group AG: Disclosure According To Article 5 Of The EU Regulation 596/2014 And Article 2 Section (1) Of The Delegated EU Regulation 2016/1052, Temporary Interruption Of Share Repurchase Program


12/17/2024 2:09:15 PM

Alzchem Group AG temporarily interrupts its share repurchase program as published by announcement dated November 29, 2024 starting December 19, 2024 in order to prepare the Annual Accounts 2024 on the basis of stable figures. The program will be resumed as of January 2, 2025.



Trostberg, December 17, 2024



