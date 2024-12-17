EQS-News: Alzchem Group AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback

Alzchem Group AG temporarily interrupts its share repurchase program as published by announcement dated November 29, 2024 starting December 19, 2024 in order to prepare the Annual Accounts 2024 on the basis of stable figures. The program will be resumed as of January 2, 2025.



Trostberg, December 17, 2024



Managing Board

