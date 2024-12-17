Techmediabreaks Zspace Inc. (NASDAQ: ZSPC) Secures $10.8M In IPO

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) zSpace (NASDAQ: ZSPC)

recently closed on its firm commitment initial of an aggregate of 2,156,250 shares of its Common Stock, each at a price of $5.00, including the full exercise of the overallotment option. ZSPC secured gross proceeds of approximately $10.8 million. The shares began trading on the Global under the ticker symbol ZSPC on Dec. 5, 2024. Roth Capital Partners acted as joint book-running manager for the offering.

To view the full press release, visit



About zSpace

zSpace delivers innovative augmented and virtual reality (“AR/VR”) experiences for STEM, CTE, and career readiness programs. Used by over 3,500 public school districts, technical centers, community colleges, and universities, zSpace allows students and teachers to experience learning in the classroom that may otherwise be dangerous, impossible, counterproductive, or expensive using traditional techniques. Headquartered in San Jose, California, zSpace holds over 70 patents and its hands-on“learning by doing” solutions have been shown to enhance the learning process and drive higher student test scores, as evidenced by a study on the utility of 3D virtual reality technologies for student knowledge gains published in the Journal of Computer Assisted Learning in 2021. For more information, please visit

.

