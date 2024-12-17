Techmediabreaks Nextplat Corp (NASDAQ: NXPL) Launches $2 Million Share Repurchase Program Amid Record Revenue Growth

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) NextPlat (NASDAQ: NXPL, NXPLW)

announced its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program of up to $2 million in outstanding common stock. The timing and execution of repurchases will be at the Company's discretion, with flexibility to utilize open or privately negotiated transactions. NextPlat expects to achieve record 2024 annual revenue exceeding $63 million, a 70% increase over 2023, driven by growth in satellite connectivity products, recurring airtime revenue, and healthcare contributions. CEO Charles M. Fernandez emphasized the company's focus on double-digit revenue growth and positive operating cashflows in 2025, supported by a strong balance sheet, as the buyback program aims to capture the stock's intrinsic value.

About NextPlat Corp

NextPlat is a global e-commerce platform company created to capitalize on multiple high-growth sectors and markets including technology and healthcare. Through acquisitions, joint ventures and collaborations, the company intends to assist businesses in selling their goods online, domestically, and internationally, allowing customers and partners to optimize their e-commerce presence and revenue. NextPlat currently operates an e-commerce communications division offering voice, data, tracking, and IoT products and services worldwide as well as pharmacy and healthcare data management services in

the United States

through its subsidiary, Progressive Care Inc.

