Tinygemsbreaks Aegis Capital Corp. Acts Sole Bookrunner On $8.4M Underwritten Public Offering For Sacks Parente Golf Inc. (NASDAQ: SPGC)

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Aegis Capital

has been in the wealth management and business since 1984 and is dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. Aegis announced that it acted as the sole book-running manager on a $8.4 million underwritten for

Sacks Parente (NASDAQ: SPGC) .

To view the full press release, visit



About Sacks Parente Golf

Sacks Parente Golf, a technology-forward golf company, manufactures and sells golf products. The company provides putting instruments, golf shafts, golf grips, and other golf-related products. It also offers online custom fitting programs. The company sells its products through e-commerce, distributors, wholesale customers, including pro-shops at golf courses and off-course retailers, sporting goods retailers, online retailers, third-party distributors, and through Club Champion Golf, as well as through mass merchants and corporate customers in the Americas, Asia and Europe. The company was formerly known as Sacks Parente Golf Company LLC and changed its name to Sacks Parente Golf Inc. in March 2022. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Camarillo, California.

For more information, visit:

.

