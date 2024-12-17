Greencarnewsbreaks The Coretec Group Inc. (CRTG) Gains Spotlight On Networknewsaudio Following Transformative Acquisition

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) The Coretec Group (OTCQB: CRTG)

has been prominently featured in a NetworkNewsAudio (“NNA”) broadcast, which highlights the company's of a controlling stake in KIB Plug Co., Ltd., a KOSPI-listed South Korean enterprise. NNA, a leading for delivering visibility and brand awareness to the community, underscores the significance of this acquisition as Coretec advances its position in the global energy and sectors. KIB Plug Energy, with operations in 53 countries and annual revenues exceeding $70 million for the past five years, brings substantial expertise in chemical and petroleum plant services. Coretec Co-Chairman Dr. Kim described the acquisition as a transformative moment, reinforcing the company's commitment to innovation and sustainable energy solutions.

To view the full press release, visit



About The Coretec Group, Inc.

The Coretec Group, headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, specializes in the development of engineered silicon for advanced applications. Through its proprietary Endurion program, Coretec is creating silicon anodes for lithium-ion batteries designed to charge faster and last longer, with the potential to revolutionize the electric vehicle (“EV”) market and other energy storage applications. For more information, please visit TheCoretecGroup.

