Apparel Group Launches 24 New Retail Concepts At Doha Mall

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Apparel Group, a leading global retail and conglomerate, has announced the launch of 24 new retail concepts at Doha Mall in Abu Hamour.

These stores will feature renowned international brands and cater to the diverse needs of Qatar's fashion-conscious consumers, a statement said.

Doha Mall is located at the intersection of Sixth Ring Road and Central Street, with access to a Metro Buslink and proximity to the Doha Expressway.

Doha Mall serves as a key retail hub for shoppers from nearby neighbourhoods, including Abu Hamour, Ain Khaled, Al Waab, Al Mamoura, Al Thumama, and Al Wakra.

Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO of Apparel Group, said: "This expansion is a testament to our commitment to bringing global fashion trends and quality shopping experiences to Qatar. Our collaboration with Doha Mall allows us to strengthen our presence in the region and offer our customers a truly unparalleled retail experience."

Robert Hall, advisor to Al Mirqab Malls, said: "We are excited to introduce new and distinctive retail concepts at Doha Mall in collaboration with Apparel Group. This agreement reflects our ongoing efforts to attract leading international brands to Qatar and offer consumers a diverse and exceptional shopping experience."

