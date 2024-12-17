عربي


Amiri Gesture Pardoning Prisoners On Occasion Of National Day

12/17/2024 2:01:19 PM

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani issued an Amiri gesture pardoning a number of prisoners on the occasion of the Qatar National Day.

MENAFN17122024000067011011ID1109003589


Gulf Times

