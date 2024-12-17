Amiri Gesture Pardoning Prisoners On Occasion Of National Day
12/17/2024 2:01:19 PM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani issued an Amiri gesture pardoning a number of prisoners on the occasion of the Qatar National Day.
