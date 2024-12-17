Heroes On The Water: Celebrates A Year Of Healing For Our Nation’S Heroes

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Allen, Texas, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heroes on the Water (HOW) continues to transform lives, one event at a time. This year, the III Corps Therapeutic Program, led by coordinator Frank Aguilar, highlights two inspiring stories of resilience from veterans Brian Terry and Travis Stiles.

Brian Terry:“Be Your Own Hero”

At 55, Brian Terry reflects on a life filled with uphill battles, including life-threatening experiences during his military service.

Growing up in a modest family as a middle child, Brian has faced devastating losses, including his older brother's suicide. He continues to battle depression that makes even the simplest tasks, like getting out of bed, feel like climbing a mountain.

After watching his children grow and feeling the pull of service, he enlisted in the U.S. Army as an“88 Mike” Transport Specialist. His eight years of service, culminating in retirement as a Corporal E4, were marked by moments that left deep scars. During one mission in Iraq, his convoy was hit by a daisy chain of EFPs (Explosive Formed Penetrators).

“I had kids that age. I was 40 years old at the time and felt like I was nearing my term limit on life. It still weighs heavy on my mind,” Brian shared.

After retiring, Brian struggled with depression and isolation until the Temple VA adaptive sports program introduced him to HOW.

“When I heard that I had a chance to experience kayaking I was very interested. I had no clue how peaceful it would be and how calming it could be to the mind. I was hooked on day one,” he said.“I enjoy the conversations with fellow kayakers. It's a game changer for me mentally.”

Brian's message to other veterans:“Every day that I contemplate ending my life, I keep telling myself tomorrow will be different. It may or may not, but you can't find out if you're not here. Be your own hero, because one day you might be the hero someone else needs.”

Travis Stiles:“The Closest to Nature I Have Ever Felt”

After serving in the U.S. Marines and Army, Travis Stiles was medically retired at 24 following a stroke. His recovery at Fort Hood's Soldier Recovery Unit led him to HOW's Therapeutic Program, where he rediscovered fishing and its healing power.

“HOW, at the time, was a way to escape my current situation while relighting an old flame. I fished with my father when I was younger but hadn't picked it back up until attending HOW outings.”

It turned into much more than fishing for Travis.

“Being in nature ultimately gave me the purpose I was searching for during my recovery. After one HOW event, I wanted to become a better fisherman.”

With guidance from Frank Aguilar, Travis earned a basic fly fishing certificate and now shares his passion for fishing with others.

“It has become my way of escaping, calming myself and finding ways to persevere through challenges. It is the closest to nature that I have ever felt,” he shares.“Instead of dwelling in my situation, I am able to spend my time learning how to become a better fly fisherman. I even taught my girlfriend how to fly fish. Her smile when she caught her first fish? Priceless.”

For Travis, HOWs impact is clear:“Without Frank and HOW, I would not have found something to help me get through one of the toughest times in my life.”

Gift a Year of Healing

This holiday season, Heroes on the Water invites you to join the Honor Circle with a donation as small as $10 a month. Monthly gifts keep events free for veterans, active-duty military, law enforcement officers, and first responders, offering them moments of calm and connection. Learn more at heroesonthewater.org/honor-circle

Brian and Travis's stories showcase the power of healing. Your support can help bring calm, community, and comfort to more heroes.

About Heroes on the Water: Heroes on the Water is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping veterans, active-duty military, law enforcement officers, and first responders achieve wellness through therapeutic kayak fishing and community support. Since its founding in 2007, HOW has provided thousands of heroes with peaceful moments on the water and meaningful connections. | Videos | Success Stories

Travis and Brian, Heroes on the Water Fly Fishing at Heroes on the Water

