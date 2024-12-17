NYF Radio And TV & Film Awards Partners With Justiceaid To Launch 2025 Justiceaid Award For Social Justice Storytelling

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- EVP & Executive Director of New York Festivals and TV & Film AwardsNEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- New York Festivals Radio and TV & Film Awards is proud to announce an exciting new partnership with JusticeAid , a nonprofit organization dedicated to using art and music to raise awareness about civil rights challenges and inspire action for social justice. Together, they will launch the inaugural JusticeAid Award, a new honor that will recognize the highest-scoring entry across all Social Justice categories in the NYF TV & Film and Radio competitions.The JusticeAid Award will be presented to the entry that demonstrates outstanding storytelling in addressing critical social justice issues. The winner will be determined by the esteemed NYF TV & Film Awards and Radio Awards Grand Juries, who will evaluate entries across a range of categories.Categories within TV & Film Awards include News Program, News Report/Feature, Sports, Documentary, Entertainment Program, Entertainment Special, Promo, Streaming, Student, and Corporate Image. NYF Radio Categories eligible for the award include News Program, News Report/Feature, Documentary, Entertainment, Promo, Digital, Podcast, and Student.“With the JusticeAid Award, NYF shines a spotlight on the Social Justice categories across all genres and platforms encompassing Journalism and Entertainment categories alike. These stories show how individual actions can change the world and the ability of the human spirit to triumph over adversity,” said Rose Anderson, Executive VP & Executive Director of New York Festivals Radio and TV & Film Awards.“The nexus between civil activism and the arts has long been recognized. Social justice work can be heavy and exhausting, and art can arouse the spirit and encourage optimism and action. JusticeAid operates at the intersection of social justice and the arts to bring joy and uplift to this critical work, and believes that, as the writer Toni Cade Bambara said,“[t]he role of the artist is to make the revolution irresistible.”-Kim Duckett Coaxum, CEO, JusticeAidThe first annual JusticeAid Award will be presented at the 2025 Storytellers Gala, a virtual event in the Spring 2025 celebrating global excellence in storytelling. In 2024, over 180 award-winning teams worldwide shared their acceptances, while industry leaders spotlighted their creative journeys in special segments. Additionally, the JusticeAid Award-winning submission will be honored at the JusticeAid Concert in May 2025 in New York City, showcasing the transformative power of music and the arts to raise awareness for civil rights and inspire positive change.The New York Festivals TV & Film and Radio Awards competitions receive entries from over 50 countries. Members of the Grand Jury panels vote to determine the Shortlists and final standings for Tower Trophies. The 2025 Storytellers Gala will honor trophy winners of both competitions in the spring.The official deadline to enter the 2025 New York Festivals TV & Film Awards is December 31, 2024. For more information on the 2025 TV & Film Awards visit: .The official deadline to enter the 2025 Radio Awards is January 31, 2025. For more information on the 2025 Radio Awards visit: .About New York Festivals Radio & TV and Film Awards:For over six decades, the New York Festivals Radio & TV and Film Awards have been a symbol of excellence in global media. The awards honor the best work across a variety of genres, including news, entertainment, sports, documentary, and corporate communications. Entries are judged by a global panel of industry experts, and the awards continue to showcase innovative and impactful storytelling from around the world.About New York Festivals: New York Festivals ® Celebrating the World's Best Work since 1957Advertising AwardsAME Awards ®NYF Health® AwardsRadio AwardsTV & Film Awards

