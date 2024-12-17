Stern Cybersecurity And Tactical Rabbit Unite To Protect Executives In Wake Of United Healthcare CEO Tragedy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) "America's Private CIA" and Leading Cybersecurity Firm Forming Official Partnership

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Tactical Rabbit, a premier intelligence agency specializing in threat analysis and risk mitigation, and Stern Cybersecurity, a leader in advanced cybersecurity solutions, proudly announce a strategic partnership to safeguard C-level executives in response to escalating threats. This collaboration, led by public figure Everett Stern, Founder of Stern Cybersecurity and renowned advocate for corporate safety, comes in the wake of the tragic assassination of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

The alliance brings together Tactical Rabbit's renowned intelligence capabilities and Stern Cybersecurity's cutting-edge technological expertise, providing an unparalleled, multi-layered defense for corporate leaders facing growing risks in today's volatile environment.

A Comprehensive Solution for Executive Protection

Tactical Rabbit and Stern Cybersecurity are combining forces to deliver a holistic, innovative approach to executive protection, addressing threats across digital, physical, and reputational domains. Key offerings include:

Advanced Threat Intelligence

.Tactical Rabbit will provide real-time threat monitoring and strategic analysis, leveraging Open-Source Intelligence (OSINT) and Human Intelligence (HUMINT) to identify vulnerabilities before they escalate.

.Intelligence operations will uncover cybersecurity weaknesses, physical safety risks, and reputational threats, empowering executives with actionable insights to mitigate danger.

Cybersecurity at Its Finest

.Stern Cybersecurity will deliver 24/7 personalized cybersecurity services, including advanced threat detection, digital asset protection, and incident response planning.

.Safeguarding executives' sensitive communications, data, and digital platforms will remain a top priority, ensuring resilience against hacking, ransomware, and cyber espionage.

Physical Security and Executive Protection

.Tactical Rabbit's network of partners will provide physical security solutions, including personal security teams, secure transportation, and real-time surveillance.

.These services will be tailored to the unique threat profile of each client, protecting executives at work, at home, and in transit.

Crisis Management and Incident Response

.The partnership offers expert crisis management services, ensuring executives and their organizations can respond effectively to threats, including legal and reputational challenges.

Everett Stern's Leadership in Corporate Defense

As a whistleblower, advocate for justice, and cybersecurity innovator, Everett Stern has consistently championed the protection of individuals and organizations against corruption and threats. Commenting on this partnership, Stern stated:

“The assassination of Brian Thompson is a sobering reminder of the dangers corporate leaders face today. These threats are not limited to their professional roles; they extend to their families, safety, and reputations. Our partnership with Tactical Rabbit is a proactive stand against these risks. Together, we will ensure executives have the tools, intelligence, and security they need to operate safely and effectively in both the digital and physical realms.”

This partnership positions Tactical Rabbit and Stern Cybersecurity as leaders in the executive protection space, offering an unparalleled combination of threat intelligence and cybersecurity innovation.

About Tactical Rabbit

Tactical Rabbit, often called“America's Private CIA,” is a private intelligence agency specializing in uncovering actionable insights and mitigating risks for corporations, law firms, and government clients. Its mission is to promote justice, fight corruption, and hold people accountable by delivering cutting-edge intelligence services.

About Stern Cybersecurity

Stern Cybersecurity provides advanced cybersecurity solutions designed to protect organizations and individuals from sophisticated cyber threats. The firm offers personalized, comprehensive services that ensure the safety and integrity of critical digital assets.

