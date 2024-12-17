Working With Our Clients To Reduce Their Environmental Impact

Over the past few years, firms of all sizes are making public commitments, pledging to achieve ambitious goals for reducing their impact on the environment. They're taking measures such as cutting back on greenhouse emissions, keeping their waste streams out of landfills or adopting water recycling technologies . As a global leader in sustainable energy, waste and water operations with decades of experience, we work directly with our customers to achieve these triple net zero goals.

In this section we highlight the work Veolia North America has done this year to support our clients in the municipal, industrial and commercial sectors as they advance their sustainability efforts and get on track to meet their goals.

MEASURING CUSTOMER SATISFACTION

Veolia North America strives to be useful and responsive to our customers and society. An important part of that is measuring customer satisfaction across the company and using the results to improve.

We use the Net Promoter Score (NPS) methodology, a customer loyalty metric of how likely customers are to recommend a company's products or services to others. By tracking our NPS over time and comparing it to industry benchmarks, we can measure our customers' satisfaction, identify areas of improvement and take action to address customer concerns. NPS is an important Key Performance Indicator (KPI), tied to our multifaceted performance and reviewed monthly by our Veolia North America CEO and Executive Committee.