UNLV And Las Vegas Sands Announce Establishment Of The Sands Institute For Chinese Language And Culture

(MENAFN- 3BL) Published by Las Vegas Sands on December 10, 2024

The University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) and Las Vegas Sands have announced creation of the Sands Institute for Chinese Language and Culture at UNLV, which was formally approved by the Nevada System of Higher Education Board of Regents at its quarterly meeting on Dec. 5, 2024. Made possible by a $15 million donation from Sands to the UNLV Foundation, this initiative highlights a shared commitment to enriching the educational and cultural landscape of Las Vegas and beyond.

“This partnership with UNLV reflects our dedication to global engagement and cultural exchange,” Sands Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Robert G. Goldstein said.“The Sands Institute for Chinese Language and Culture at UNLV will serve as a vital resource for students, scholars and the broader community to immerse themselves in the rich cultural heritage of China. We are honored to support an initiative that will enhance Chinese cultural literacy and provide significant opportunities for meaningful intercultural dialogue in one of the world's most visible cities and one of its most dynamic universities.”

The Sands Institute will offer a comprehensive range of programs designed to promote appreciation and understanding of Chinese language, traditions and history. These offerings will include Mandarin language courses for students and community members; cultural programming such as film screenings, art exhibitions, musical performances, and lectures; and student and faculty exchanges.

As Las Vegas continues to grow as a global hub for tourism, hospitality, business and sports, the ability to understand and engage with Chinese citizens and culture becomes increasingly important. The Sands Institute will serve as a platform for robust community engagement, strengthening the cultural fabric of the region and enhancing its connections with China. By offering educational programs and training for professionals, the Institute will equip industry leaders and workers with the cultural competence needed to navigate and succeed in an increasingly interconnected world.

“We are excited to work with Sands in establishing the Sands Institute for Chinese Language and Culture at UNLV,” UNLV Executive Vice President and Provost Chris L. Heavey said.“The Sands Institute will significantly increase learning opportunities for local students and community members, providing them with the tools to engage more effectively with the world around them. The incredibly generous support from Sands is crucial in bringing this vision to life, and we look forward to the opportunities it will create for our university and the wider Las Vegas community.”

The Sands Institute will be housed in UNLV's newly renovated Maryland Administrative Building, offering a central location accessible to both university students and the broader Las Vegas community. The facility is equipped with state-of-the-art classrooms, exhibition spaces, and meeting venues designed to host a wide array of events.

With the substantial financial support from Sands, the Sands Institute for Chinese Language and Culture at UNLV is poised to become an internationally recognized center for the study and appreciation of Chinese language and culture.

“UNLV is proud to be one of the most diverse universities in the country, and launching the Sands Institute highlights our commitment to embracing all cultures,” UNLV President Keith E. Whitfield said.“This fits right in with what we're all about – giving our students and community opportunities to learn about the world and connect with people from different backgrounds. It's going to make a big difference in how we prepare our students for the global stage.”

Sands has been a long-time supporter of UNLV and its academic initiatives.“Their nearly two decades of support have been essential to our university,” Whitfield continued.“From funding facilities and athletic programs to backing innovative student projects and the Sands Center for Professional Development, Sands has consistently shown a strong commitment to our campus and our students.”