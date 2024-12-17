T. ROWE PRICE LAUNCHES SPECIAL GLOBAL MARKET OUTLOOK EDITION OF THE ANGLE PODCAST

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

New installment of "The Angle" to focus on 2025 Global Outlook and evolving market themes

BALTIMORE, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price, a global management firm and a leader in retirement, has launched a special edition of "The Angle," a podcast focused on timely topics shaping markets. "2025 Global Market Outlook, Investing During Transition" highlights T. Rowe Price experts' expectations for global markets in 2025.

Three episodes were released simultaneously on December 6th, and feature commentary from Justin Thomson, Head of International Equity and Chief Investment Officer; Arif Husain, Head of Global Fixed Income and Chief Investment Officer; Sebastien Page Head of Global Multi-Asset and Chief Investment Officer; Stephon Jackson, Head of T. Rowe Price Investment Management; and Blerina Uruçi, Chief U.S. Economist.

The new episodes are hosted by Ritu Vohora, global capital markets investment specialist at T. Rowe Price. Vohora previously hosted season three of "The Angle", which examined the U.S. presidential election and critical policy issues.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to host this special edition of 'The Angle,'" said Vohora. "T. Rowe Price's 2025 Global Market Outlook provides a wealth of insights, and I'm excited to help make this valuable content more accessible to our audience. Each episode is designed to offer in-depth analysis and practical implications for investors. I look forward to engaging with our listeners and helping them navigate the complexities of the financial landscape in the coming year."

Topics include:





Macroeconomic Outlook for 2025: In this first episode, T. Rowe Price experts discuss the macroeconomic outlook for 2025. They examine global fiscal and monetary policy, what impact the Trump presidency could have on the global economy, and potential developments in China.

Factors impacting financial markets: In this second episode, T. Rowe Price experts take a deeper dive into the factors impacting financial markets as they consider the outlook for corporate earnings, and whether there will continue to be a broadening of equity markets into 2025. Implications for investors: In this final episode of the 2025 Global Market Outlook discussion, T. Rowe Price experts consider the potential implications for financial markets. Where do T. Rowe Price portfolio managers see the greatest potential and where are there areas of concern?

Episodes of "The Angle" are available across multiple platforms, including Spotify

and Apple Podcasts . For more information on the podcast please click here .

"The Angle" is T. Rowe Price's second podcast series. " CONFIDENT CONVERSATIONS® on Retirement ," which features T. Rowe Price experts sharing their perspectives on retirement-related topics, launched its fourth season in November 2024.

ABOUT T. ROWE PRICE

Founded in 1937, T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ – GS: TROW) helps individuals and institutions around the world achieve their long-term investment goals. As a large global asset management company known for investment excellence, retirement leadership, and independent proprietary research, the firm is built on a culture of integrity that puts client interests first. Clients rely on the award-winning firm for its retirement expertise and active management of equity, fixed income, alternatives, and multi-asset investment capabilities. T. Rowe Price serves millions of clients globally and manages US $1.67 trillion in assets under management as of November 30, 2024. About two-thirds

of the assets under management are retirement-related. News and other updates can be found on Facebook , Instagram ,

LinkedIn ,

X ,

YouTube , and troweprice/newsroom .

SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED