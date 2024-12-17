Global Independent Music Publisher Third Side Music Appoints Melanie Santa Rosa As Head Of Copyright

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Global Independent Publisher Third Side Music (TSM) announces the appointment of veteran Melanie Santa Rosa as its new Head of Copyright based in New York.

Santa Rosa is one of the most respected executives across the industry, with over 20 years of experience in publishing and rights administration, licensing, performing rights, society relations, and more. In her new role, she reports to TSM Co-Founder/CEO Patrick Curley and is responsible for overseeing the Copyright Department. Her role entails maximizing value for the company's expansive roster and legacy catalogs, ensuring a high level of transparency, efficiency, and protection of copyright that TSM is known for around the world.

Santa Rosa was previously Executive Vice President of Global Digital Copyright Administration at Word Collections, where she oversaw worldwide copyright and royalty administration for comedians, spoken word artists, songwriters, and music publishers. Before Word Collections, Santa Rosa worked for 12 years at Spirit Music Group, where she rose from Manager, Film/TV/Advertising, Performance, and Copyright Administration to serve as its Senior Vice President of Global Administration. Before Spirit Music Group, she spent a decade at BMI working closely with songwriters and publishers and liaising with other performing rights organizations.

As an advocate for creators, Santa Rosa is currently on the AIMP New York Chapter board and previously served on the Mechanical Licensing Collective's (MLC) Operations Advisory Committee. She also contributes to the industry at large as an active member of the Music Managers Forum-US, Women in Music, and the Society Publisher Forum.

"I'm excited and honored to join Third Side Music, a trailblazer in music publishing, rights management, licensing, and creative services. It's a privilege to collaborate with such a highly respected and dynamic global team, dedicated to protecting and maximizing the value of an extraordinary catalog," said Melanie Santa Rosa.

“Melanie is a skilled professional with decades of experience who is well respected across the music publishing industry. She is precisely the person we needed to lead the operation and development of Third Side Music's worldwide collections platform in the years to come,” says Patrick Curley, TSM Co-Founder and CEO.

About Third Side Music

With staff in Los Angeles, New York, London, and Montreal, TSM is renowned for its music-obsessed, creative publishing ethos centered on an“artist-first” attitude. Co-founded in 2005 by Patrick Curley and Jeff Waye, the company boasts a catalog of over 70,000 titles and a diverse roster featuring the likes of SOFI TUKKER, BadBadNotGood, Sky Ferreira, Courtney Barnett, Surf Curse, Future Islands, Pharoah Sanders, Colin Stetson, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Kurt Vile, The Cinematic Orchestra, Hermanos Gutiérrez, Carlos Niño, Waxahatchee, and Beverly Glenn-Copeland. TSM also represents legacy catalogs such as The Clyde Otis Music Group, Studio One/JamRec, Galt MacDermot and more. For more information, visit thirdsidemusic .

