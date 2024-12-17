Rxbalance Challenges The Superiority Of Newer, Expensive Medicare Medications

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Informed healthcare decisions for all

RxBalance challenges the assumption that costly Medicare drugs like Eliquis are superior, emphasizing that higher prices don't guarantee better effectiveness.

- Lydia Green, Founder, RxBalanceREDWOOD CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- RxBalance, a nonprofit collective of former advertising professionals, is raising serious concerns about the staggering amounts Medicare spends on costly drugs like the blood thinner Eliquis, which drains $16 billion from taxpayers each year. These former industry insiders question whether more expensive medications offer greater effectiveness than affordable, proven alternatives.Founded by a former pharmacist and advertising copywriter, RxBalance aims to expose the pervasive and often invisible influence of pharmaceutical marketing-not just on doctors, but on the public at large. As former medical advertising professionals, RxBalance highlights that industry influence-whether in TV ads, social media, or continuing medical education-often lacks full transparency.The Eliquis Case Study: Healthcare Professionals Trust Claims in AdsRising prices for the top 10 best-selling drugs in the U.S. have driven up Medicare Part D spending, with Eliquis leading the way. Eliquis TV ads claim that it is superior to the generic drug warfarin. While Eliquis is more convenient (and safer for some patients), the ads also imply greater effectiveness, which is not supported by research. The original study published in the New England Journal of Medicine found that Eliquis was no better than warfarin in preventing strokes among patients with atrial fibrillation. Yet, even physicians assume superior efficacy after seeing these ads on television.Eliquis is just one example of a broader pattern in Medicare Part D, where drug marketing often influences prescribing decisions, contributing to rising public healthcare costs. RxBalance sheds light on a flawed system that prioritizes marketing over medicine, driving billions in spending on brand-name drugs with no clear benefits over proven, affordable alternatives.Questioning the Trustworthiness of Pharma-Sponsored InformationDrug marketing creates a distorted view of new treatments. As a result, clinicians and consumers often over-rely on expensive, brand-name pharmaceuticals, despite the valuable role older medications can play in preventing and treating chronic diseases. Of the nearly $30 billion that health companies spend on medical marketing each year, around 68% is directed at persuading doctors of the benefits of prescription drugs. The rest targets consumers, promoting a“pill for every illness” mindset. Medicare prescription drug spending reached $405.9 billion in 2022.RxBalance: Advocating for Truth in HealthcareDrawing from extensive experience working with America's top-ranked pharmaceutical, medical device, and biotech companies, RxBalance shares an insider's perspective on drug marketing, giving consumers a peek into the hidden side of their prescriptions. The nonprofit collaborates with respected academic institutions to create evidence-based campaigns that compete directly with pharmaceutical marketing strategies. RxBalance aims to ensure health decisions are based on objective facts rather than industry-driven narratives.“We used to be part of the marketing machine devoted to convincing America that medication was always the best solution,” said Joe Garamella, RxBalance Board Member.“Now, we're using those same communication skills to advocate for public health and empower people with transparent, evidence-based, plain language information about risks and benefits.”A Broader Call to ActionRxBalance invites health-conscious consumers, providers, researchers, and advocates to join their mission to bring greater transparency to medical decision-making. By fostering awareness of the undue influence of pharmaceutical marketing, RxBalance aims to ensure treatment choices are based on clinical evidence, not marketing influence.For more information, visit our website .#Medicare #MedicarePartD #HealthcareCosts #PharmaceuticalMarketing #HealthcareReform #DTCAdvertising #PharmaceuticalTransparency #PrescriptionDrugCosts #Eliquis #Warfarin #HealthcareReform #NewEnglandJournalOfMedicine

Lydia Green

RxBalance

+1 650-814-6024

email us here

In this Tedx talk, RxBalance founder Lydia Green asks: how do we address misinformation designed to make profits at the expense of patients?

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.