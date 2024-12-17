PACKSOSA Releases New Single 'Last 4 Me,' Bringing A Fresh Take On DMV's Go-Go Sound

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- M.I.A. Ent Group / Intercept / Virgin Records' emerging artist, PACKSOSA, is generating a buzz in the music with the release of his new single,“Last 4 Me .” PACKSOSA is forging a distinct path in contemporary music with smooth melodies, vibrant energy, and a nod to his district's roots that is fitting for the native.

“Last 4 Me” is a high-energy celebration of love, life, and college unity. The lyrics express a carefree and vibrant college atmosphere centered around a romantic connection and a sense of camaraderie and fun. Coupled with a heavy-hitting Go-Go track, it becomes a relatable anthem for young people everywhere. With shoutouts to DMV-area colleges like Morgan State, Towson, Bowie State, Eastern Shore, George Mason, Howard, and Georgetown University, the single unites the region's student communities while also resonating with listeners far beyond the DMV.

To amplify the excitement, PACKSOSA invites college students to join the fun through social media participation in“The Vibe Is Right Challenge!” Students can share creative videos featuring the song's catchy hook. The most entertaining submissions will be highlighted on PACKSOSA's social media platforms. PACKSOSA aims to foster a sense of unity and pride among college communities.

Hailing from Washington, DC, PACKSOSA grew up in a musically gifted family that inspired his passion for music from a young age. He recorded his first song early in life while balancing school and his artistic pursuits. During college, PACKSOSA expanded his creative repertoire by directing music videos for other artists under the name Pack Visuals . This experience sharpened his storytelling skills and deepened his appreciation for the DMV's unique culture, which continues to influence his music today.

A defining moment in PACKSOSA's career came through his collaboration with 88 Fingaz , a producer who has been like family to him for decades. With a career that includes working alongside legends like Roy Ayers, 88 Fingaz recognized PACKSOSA's potential and envisioned a way to modernize the DMV's Go-Go sound. Together, they created“PocketSoul,” a genre that preserves the percussive, danceable essence of Go-Go while incorporating soulful, melodic elements.

“PocketSoul” is more than just a genre; it's a movement. It honors the DMV's cultural roots while pushing musical boundaries, creating space for new voices in contemporary music.

Beyond his own music, PACKSOSA is dedicated to shining a spotlight on the DMV's vibrant music scene. He also collaborates with Boss Made Records and Magik Compound Studios in Maryland to support aspiring artists and promote the region's unique sound. His mission is to elevate the DMV's talent and showcase the culture that defines the area.

While music remains his primary focus, PACKSOSA's creativity extends beyond the studio. Fans can look forward to upcoming live shows, projects in film, television, and other creative ventures in the future. His innovative approach and dedication to his craft position him as a trailblazer in the entertainment industry, inspiring others to follow their own artistic paths.

“Last 4 Me” is now available on all major streaming platforms, giving listeners a chance to experience the next evolution of PACKSOSA's music. With his infectious melodic melody, fun lyrics, and groundbreaking sound, I predict the single will mark a significant milestone in his career and the region's music scene.

