One Nation, One Election A Transformative Initiative Of PM Modi: Bihar BJP Chief

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Dec 18 (IANS) Bihar BJP President and Revenue and Land Reforms Minister, Dilip Jaiswal, claimed the concept of 'One Nation, One Election' is a transformative initiative with significant benefits for the country.

He described the move as visionary and in alignment with Prime Narendra Modi's efforts to strengthen democracy and promote national development.

Jaiswal stated that 'One Nation, One Election' is not just a historic move but a necessary step to stabilise governance and streamline the nation's development process.

“Frequent hinder the pace of development due to the repeated implementation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). This disrupts administrative functioning and delays the execution of government schemes. Frequent elections cause significant financial burden and time expenditure. Conducting elections simultaneously across the country would save resources that could be redirected towards nation-building activities,” Jaiswal said.

The BJP leader said a unified election schedule would reduce the strain on government employees and security forces, ensuring continuity in administrative work.

Political parties and leaders could focus on developmental initiatives rather than being perpetually occupied with election campaigns, he said.

“The 'One Nation, One Election' approach could foster greater enthusiasm and sustain public confidence by streamlining the voting process and reducing electoral fatigue among citizens,” the BJP leader added.

Jaiswal urged all political parties to rise above their differences and unite in support of 'One Nation, One Election', emphasising that it is a step in the national interest rather than being a partisan agenda.

“I appeal to social organisations, citizens, and other stakeholders to rally behind this historic reform, recognising its potential to make India's democracy more robust and effective,” he said.

According to Jaiswal, the initiative transcends mere political reform. By ensuring synchronised elections across the country, it aims to reduce inefficiencies in governance and create a more stable democratic framework.

He credited PM Modi for spearheading efforts to realise this goal, highlighting it as an integral part of a broader vision to build a strong and resilient democratic nation.