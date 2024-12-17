Eagle Nook Resort Unveils Exclusive Winter Wilderness Escape Package

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Dan BrunetBARKLEY SOUND, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Eagle Nook Resort is delighted to announce the launch of its Winter Wilderness Escape Package, offering guests an unparalleled opportunity to experience the serene beauty of Vancouver Island's west coast during the tranquil winter months.Available from November 1 to April 15, this exclusive retreat transforms Eagle Nook Resort into a secluded haven, providing privacy and luxury amidst a truly scenic and world-class backdrop. Guests can enjoy a range of amenities, including:Luxurious Accommodations: Each of the resort's 17 rooms offers comfort and relaxation, complemented by breathtaking ocean views.Flexible Dining Options: Guests have the choice to prepare their own meals in one of our two fully equipped kitchens or opt for in-house chef services for a gourmet dining experience.Self-Guided Adventures: With 17 miles of hiking trails, as well as opportunities for tide pooling and wildlife observation, nature enthusiasts can fully immerse themselves in the surrounding beauty.Outdoor Hot Tub: Stay cozy under the stars in the resort's ocean-view hot tub, enveloped by the sounds of nature.Dan Brunet, general manager of Eagle Nook Resort, emphasizes the unique appeal of the Winter Wilderness Escape:"Our winter package offers a serene and intimate atmosphere, a stark contrast to the bustling summer months. It's an ideal setting for families to bond in the raw beauty of a west coast winter-whether through exploring the wilderness together or engaging in activities like a visitor-favourite, prawn fishing. This retreat provides a perfect opportunity to reconnect with loved ones and nature during this cozy winter season. After all, enjoying time with family and friends isn't just reserved for the summer months.”Eagle Nook Resort's Winter Wilderness Escape Package is tailored for groups of 10 to 25 people, making it perfect for family gatherings, corporate retreats, or a getaway with friends. To learn more or to make a reservation, please visit eaglenook/winter-wilderness-escape or call 604-357-3361.About Eagle Nook ResortNestled on the pristine shores of Vancouver Island's Barkley Sound, Eagle Nook Resort offers a luxurious wilderness experience accessible only by boat or floatplane. Known for its world-class fishing, outdoor adventures, and serene natural beauty, the resort provides an unforgettable retreat for those seeking both adventure and relaxation.

