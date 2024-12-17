Durham School Services Donates Bus To Freewill Baptist Church In Kansas For Community Events Transportation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Church members riding the donated Durham bus during their Women's Christmas House Tour event.

Pastor Zane Brooks with DSS General Manager Heather Helpingstine and DSS Driver/Church Member Mark Saunders, who delivered the donated bus to the church.

- Pastor Zane Brooks, Freewill Baptist ChurchWELLINGTON, KS, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Durham School Services (DSS), a student leader committed to serving and giving back to its communities, has donated a school bus to Freewill Baptist Church to use for transportation to community events.Thus far, the church has utilized the donated bus for several local trips to community events, concerts, church services, and even an out-of-state youth retreat to Oklahoma. Most recently, for the holiday season, the church utilized the bus for a Christmas Home Tour and has plans to go Christmas Caroling at local nursing homes around the community to spread holiday spirit and cheer.“We are so grateful to be able to provide transportation for our church and community! It's been a huge blessing to our church,” said Pastor Zane Brooks, Freewill Baptist Church.“Having this bus has allowed for a much more comfortable experience for everyone while traveling to community events. Thank you again for Durham's generosity. Numerous people have benefited from such a kind gift, and we are all very grateful!”“As a partner of the Wellington community, we are glad to have had this opportunity to fulfill a transportation void in the community with this bus donation to the Freewill Baptist Church,” said Heather Helpingstine, General Manager, Durham School Services.“When community outreach opportunities present themselves, I am extremely proud to say that our team is always more than willing to step up and give back. This bus donation is an example of that fact. We are happy to be able to offer a helping hand to another partner in the community with whom we respect greatly and does so much for the Wellington community.”-END-About Durham School Services : As an industry-leading student transportation provider, Durham School Services is dedicated to the safety of our students and People. For more than 100 years, we have been committed to Excellence and upholding our mission of getting students to school safely, on time, and ready to learn. Through this mission and a grassroots approach to our operations, Durham School Services has earned recognition as a trusted transportation provider among our Customers and the Communities we serve.

