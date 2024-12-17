LCA Doubles Down On Exposing Animal Abuse At Italian Pig Farms, Files Legal Complaint, Addresses Industry Rebuttals

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Last Chance for Animals (LCA) is continuing its efforts to expose the inhumane conditions endured by pigs on farms supplying Prosciutto di Parma by releasing a follow-up after receiving widespread attention from its investigation released on December 5, 2024. The findings of the undercover footage taken between April and November 2024 have caused a stir in the pig farming industry, exposing animal cruelty at farms run by Elio Martinelli, President of Assosuini, the Italian Pig Farmers Association. Despite the undeniable evidence of animal abuse, industry representatives are downplaying the severity of the situation.



In response to LCA's report, Assosuini released a statement condemning the investigation, dismissing it as "animal rights propaganda" and claiming the footage was "edited" and outdated. LCA has countered these claims by providing irrefutable proof that the footage was filmed recently and verified with GPS data and dated newspaper clippings, leaving no room for doubt regarding the authenticity of the investigation.

Additionally, the Consortium of Prosciutto di Parma attempted to distance itself from the farms in question, asserting that these farms do not directly produce Prosciutto di Parma. However, LCA's investigation clearly documented the presence of specific identifying "Parma Ham" tattoos on the pigs, which directly ties these farms to the production of Prosciutto di Parma.

In light of these industry rebuttals, LCA's advocacy efforts have grown even stronger. The organization filed a legal complaint with the Public Prosecutor's Office at the Court of Mantua citing violations of Italian criminal and administrative laws. The complaint specifically addresses the deplorable living conditions and widespread cruelty uncovered at these farms, further intensifying LCA's legal action and commitment to ensuring justice for the animals involved.

"The footage speaks for itself-there is no escaping the truth of the horrific conditions that these pigs are subjected to," said Chris DeRose, President and Founder of LCA.

LCA continues to call on retailers to immediately stop selling Prosciutto di Parma products. "Consumers deserve to know the truth about where their food comes from and the suffering it entails," added

LCA is an international non-profit organization dedicated to eliminating animal exploitation through education, investigations, legislation, and public awareness campaigns. Since its formation in 1984, LCA has succeeded as one of the nation's pioneer animal advocacy groups.



