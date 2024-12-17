Dominion Lending Centres Inc. Completes Acquisition Of Preferred Shares And Related Transactions

Gary Mauris, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer commented: "We are pleased to announce that the Corporation has acquired all of the Series 1 Preferred Shares and that the Corporation now has only one class of voting common shares outstanding. We believe that the time was right to simplify our capital stack and our associated financial reporting in an effort to showcase DLCG's financial performance. Chris and I each remain committed to DLCG, as reflected by our ownership of 60% of the Common Shares, and we are incredibly excited about the opportunities ahead for DLCG."

Post-Closing Capital Structure

Immediately prior to the completion of the Acquisition, the Corporation had an aggregate of 48,224,438 Common Shares and 26,774,054 Series 1 Preferred Shares issued and outstanding. Upon completion of the Acquisition, the Corporation has an aggregate of 78,724,438 Common Shares and Nil Series 1 Preferred Shares issued and outstanding.

Changes to Insider Share Ownership and Early Warning Disclosure

Prior to the Acquisition, KayMaur Holdings Ltd. ("KayMaur") (2215 Coquitlam Ave., Port Coquitlam, BC, V3B 1J6), an entity controlled by Gary Mauris and Chris Kayat, held an aggregate of 25,432,674 Series 1 Preferred Shares (being approximately 95% of the issued and outstanding Series 1 Preferred Shares) and 18,261,315 Common Shares (being approximately 38% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares). Prior to the Acquisition, Belkorp Industries Inc. ("Belkorp") (Suite 900, 1508 West Broadway, Vancouver, BC, V6J 1W8), an entity of which Trevor Bruno is an officer, held an aggregate of 14,657,798 Common Shares (being approximately 30% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares).

On December 13, 2024, KayMaur completed a reorganization (the "KayMaur Reorganization"), whereby all of the Series 1 Preferred Shares and Common Shares held by KayMaur were transferred to Mauris Family Investments Ltd. ("MaurisCo") (2215 Coquitlam Ave., Port Coquitlam, BC, V3B 1J6), a company controlled by Gary Mauris, and 603908 B.C. Ltd. ("KayatCo") (2215 Coquitlam Ave., Port Coquitlam, BC, V3B 1J6), a company controlled by Chris Kayat and Kristy Kayat. Pursuant to the KayMaur Reorganization, KayMaur disposed of an aggregate of 25,432,674 Series 1 Preferred Shares and 18,261,315 Common Shares. Upon completion of the KayMaur Reorganization and immediately prior to completion of the Acquisition, KayMaur held Nil Common Shares (being 0% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares) and Nil Series 1 Preferred Shares (being 0% of the issued and outstanding Series 1 Preferred Shares), MaurisCo held an aggregate of 9,493,758 Common Shares (being approximately 20% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares) and 12,716,337 Series 1 Preferred Shares (being approximately 47.5% of the issued and outstanding Series 1 Preferred Shares) and KayatCo held an aggregate of 8,767,557 Common Shares (being approximately 18% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares) and 12,716,337 Series 1 Preferred Shares (being approximately 47.5% of the issued and outstanding Series 1 Preferred Shares). Belkorp did not participate in the KayMaur Reorganization.

Pursuant to the Acquisition, MaurisCo disposed of an aggregate of 12,716,337 Series 1 Preferred Shares and KayatCo disposed of an aggregate of 12,716,337 Series 1 Preferred Shares. In connection with the Acquisition, MaurisCo received an aggregate of 14,485,975 Common Shares (having a market value of $57,943,900 based on a 20-day volume weighted average trading price of $4.00 per Common Share at the time of announcement of the Acquisition) and cash consideration of $7,124,250. KayatCo received an aggregate of 14,485,975 Common Shares (having a market value of $57,943,900 based on a 20-day volume weighted average trading price of $4.00 per Common Share at the time of announcement of the Acquisition) and cash consideration of $7,124,250. Belkorp did not acquire or dispose of any Common Shares or Series 1 Preferred Shares pursuant to the Acquisition and did not receive any consideration in connection with the Acquisition.

Upon completion of the Acquisition and the KayMaur Reorganization, MaurisCo owns an aggregate of 23,979,733 Common Shares (being approximately 30.5% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares, representing an increase of approximately 10.5%) and Nil Series 1 Preferred Shares (being 0% of the issued and outstanding Series 1 Preferred Shares, representing a decrease of approximately 47.5%). KayatCo owns an aggregate of 23,253,532 Common Shares (being approximately 29.5% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares, representing an increase of approximately 11.5%) and Nil Series 1 Preferred Shares (being 0% of the issued and outstanding Series 1 Preferred Shares, representing a decrease of approximately 47.5%). KayMaur owns Nil Common Shares (being 0% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares, representing a decrease of approximately 38%) and Nil Series 1 Preferred Shares (being 0% of the issued and outstanding Series 1 Preferred Shares, representing a decrease of approximately 95%). Belkorp owns an aggregate of 14,657,798 Common Shares (being approximately 18.6% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares, representing a decrease of approximately 11%) and Nil Series 1 Preferred Shares (being 0% of the issued and outstanding Series 1 Preferred Shares, representing no change).

The KayMaur Reorganization and the Acquisition occurred pursuant to private agreements; neither the KayMaur Reorganization nor the Acquisition occurred through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX").

Early warning reports will be filed by KayMaur, MaurisCo, KayatCo and Belkorp in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws and will be available under DLCG's SEDAR+ profile at or may be obtained directly from DLCG by contacting James Bell at DLCG's office at Suite 1900, 350 – 7th Avenue SW, Calgary, Alberta.

MaurisCo, KayatCo and Belkorp act independently and each intends to hold their Common Shares for investment purposes.

About Dominion Lending Centres Inc.

Dominion Lending Centres Inc. is Canada's leading network of mortgage professionals. DLCG operates through Dominion Lending Centres Inc. and its three main subsidiaries, MCC Mortgage Centre Canada Inc., MA Mortgage Architects Inc. and Newton Connectivity Systems Inc., and has operations across Canada. DLCG's extensive network includes over 8,500 agents and over 500 locations. Headquartered in British Columbia, DLCG was founded in 2006 by Gary Mauris and Chris Kayat.

DLCG can be found on X (Twitter), Facebook and Instagram and LinkedIn @DLCGmortgage and on the web at .

