Huntsville Gains Top Allergist And Immunologist As Dr. Joseph Forester Joins Allervie Health

Dr. Joseph Forester, an expert allergist and immunologist with over 21 years of experience, joins AllerVie Health's Huntsville and Cullman Alabama clinics.

- Dr. Joseph ForesterHUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- AllerVie Health , a leading provider of allergy and immunology care in the United States, today announced the addition of Alabama native Dr. Joseph Forester, an expert allergist and immunologist with over 21 years of experience, to its Huntsville and Cullman clinics where he will serve the broader communities. With a passion for helping his patients find relief from their allergies and asthma through personalized treatment plans tailored to each individual's needs, Dr. Forester will advance AllerVie's mission to provide specialized care options to patients throughout the region.“We're honored to welcome Dr. Forester to the AllerVie Health team,” said Samantha Wiseman, Regional Director of Operations.“With his board certifications in allergy, immunology, and pediatrics, along with his extensive expertise and dedication to patient-centered care, Dr. Forester will enable us to continue delivering exceptional care while supporting the local community he knows so well.”Dr. Forester comes to AllerVie Health from Cullman Regional Medical Group, where he was instrumental in expanding access to high-quality allergy and asthma services in Alabama. He specializes in managing conditions such as allergic rhinitis, asthma, atopic dermatitis, food allergies, and primary immune deficiencies. He is not only known for his professional achievements but also for his dedication to his family, community, and country. In addition to his civilian medical experience, Dr. Forester has a distinguished military career. As a retired Colonel, he commanded over 130 personnel, served as Chief Medical Officer at the Air Force's third-largest hospital, and led as the Chief of Allergy and Immunology at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida.“I am very grateful and excited to join AllerVie Health and be a part of their commitment to improving people's lives, one patient at a time,” said Forester.“Throughout my career, I have seen how patients suffer due to allergies and other atopic conditions. Providing them with relief has been my lifelong commitment and I look forward to bringing my experience to this inspirational and forward-thinking team.”Dr. Forester earned his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from the University of Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine in Kansas City, Missouri. He completed his residency in Pediatrics and his fellowship in Adult and Pediatric Allergy and Immunology at the San Antonio Uniformed Services Health Education Consortium at Lackland Air Force Base and Fort Sam Houston, Texas. Additionally, Dr. Forester is a Fellow of the American College of Allergy, Asthma, & Immunology.As AllerVie Health welcomes Dr. Forester, the organization bids farewell to Dr. Shashi Kumar, who leaves behind a legacy of compassionate care and many years of service to the Huntsville community. AllerVie Health has been committed to expanding access to care in the region, with the addition of several new Nurse Practitioners and Physician Assistants this year as well.For more information or to schedule an appointment with Dr. Forester, please visit .About AllerVie HealthAllerVie Health is a national network of board-certified allergists and immunologists partnering together for the advancement of patient care, serving patients across 13 states in 80+ clinic locations. Our providers are committed to establishing the allergy and immunology gold standard, expanding access to best-in-class care, and bringing relief and renewed vitality to the millions of Americans affected annually, many of whom live in underserved communities today. AllerVie is relentlessly dedicated to clinical excellence, creating an improved patient experience, and supporting the development of advanced allergy and immunology-focused therapeutics and treatment options. With AllerVie Health, our patients can feel their best, reclaim their lives, and live in freedom! To learn more, visit .

