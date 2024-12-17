(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

B2B Value

Growing adoption of IoT and rise in demand for B2B telecommunication among corporate and organizations are boosting the growth of the global market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, The B2B Telecommunication Market Share Reach USD 181.35 Billion by 2030, Registering 14.8% of CAGR. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers valuable able guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for sustainable growth and gaining a competitive edge in the market.The global B2B telecommunication market size was valued at USD 46.36 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 181.35 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.8 % from 2021 to 2030.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 257 Pages) at:Rise in adoption of IoT, surge in need for B2B telecommunication among governmental & private organizations, and increase in urbanization & industrialization across the globe drive the global B2B telecommunication market. Integration of novel technologies would unlock new opportunities for the market players in the future.The global B2B telecommunication market is segmented on the basis of enterprise size, solution, industry vertical, and region. On the basis of enterprise size, it is classified into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises (SMEs). On the basis of solution, it is divided into cloud services, unified communication & collaboration, VoIP, WAN and M2M communication. On the basis of industry vertical, the global market is classified into BFSI, IT & telecom, media & entertainment, healthcare, government, retail & ecommerce and others. Region wise, the global B2B telecommunication market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at:Covid-19 Scenario:● The Covid-19 pandemic encouraged the demand for B2B telecommunication due to lockdown restriction imposed by the government and adoption of work from home culture.● The majority of the companies adopted B2B telecommunication to transmit information in several forms including voice, sound, text, and video.Top Impacting Factors● Increase in Adoption of IoT : Rise in adoption of internet of things (IoT) across various industrial sectors propels growth of the B2B telecommunication market. This is attributed to factories digitizing their workflows and demand for speed, quality, and security of the networks connecting them. B2B telecommunication is expected to turn the tide for smart factories, allowing owners to depart from fixed-line networks, gather operational intelligence in real time, and ensure shell-proof IIoT security.● Rise in Demand for B2B Telecommunication Among Corporate and Government Organizations : Increase in focus of organizations in expanding their businesses and managing workforces globally boosts the need for B2B telecommunication. In addition, various organizations in sectors such as corporate, BFSI, education, government, and healthcare are adopting this software to provide high-quality services to their clients in the global pandemic to reduce overhead cost as well as to increase productivity of employees. Furthermore, various leading players of the B2B telecommunication market are introducing new software for different industries to increase security features and reduce communication gap between employees and companies.Enquiry Before Buying:By enterprise size, the SMEs segment would register the highest CAGR of 15.9% during the forecast period, owing to the presence of small and medium-scale organizations and rise in need to enhance telecommunication systems among the SMEs to increase their business reach. However, the large enterprise segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global B2B telecommunication market, as it helps in auto-attendant and calls transferring.By industry vertical, the BFSI segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2020, contributing to around one-fourth of the global B2B telecommunication market, as it allows leading banks to securely process unique transactions as per business requirements in a day. However, the media and entertainment segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 17.7% from 2021 to 2030, as it offers secure communication solution, which enables media houses to contact with big media houses and producers.By region, the market across North America held the largest share in 2020, contributing to around one-third of the market, due to increase in adoption of IoT and cloud-based products. However, the global B2B telecommunication industry across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to portray the highest CAGR of 16.1% during the forecast period, owing to the presence of several large-scale manufacturers and availability of high-speed communication networks across the region.The key players profiled in the B2B telecommunication market analysis are Amdocs, AT& T, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Comarch S.A., Deutsche Telekom AG, NTT Communication, Orange S.A., Telefonica, S.A., Vodafone Group PLC, and Verizon. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the B2B telecommunication industry.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (257 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: /purchase-optionsThanks for reading this article you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America Europe or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.Similar Reports :1. Industrial Automation Market :2. 5G Enterprise Market :About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.