(CS)2AI And Radiflow Release Inaugural Report On OT And ICS Cyber Security Technology

(CS)2AI is a 501(c)(6) not for organization

OT Cybersecurity Report 2024

Report offers a data-driven decision support tool for Control Systems & Operational management; in planning the implementation of technologies.

- Ilan Barda, CEO of RadiflowATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Control System Security Association International (CS)2AI, the premier global non-profit association for ICS and OT professionals, and Radiflow , a leading OT cyber security vendor, jointly announce the release of a new report, the 2024 OT Cybersecurity Technology Report. The report findings are based on survey responses from a global sample of more than 350 asset owners, technology solutions providers, and industry consultants. Collectively, their answers provide a deeper look into many of the hidden factors one must consider in developing, deploying, and maintaining various cybersecurity technologies in industrial environments.“It is the shared goal of both (CS)2AI and our project sponsors that readers of this report find information directly useable in their own work, that our data and analysis enable all of us to better understand and address the challenges we face every day in this field, to inform their decisions and clarify their priorities,” said Derek Harp, Founder & Chairman of CS2AI.The report focuses not only on the threats to CS/OT environments from security breaches, but also the practical, real-world implications crucial to decision-makers on factors like the cost of acquisition, the level of effort of implementation, and even off-boarding various platforms. Cyber decision-makers were generous in providing statements of what they'd like to see more of, and less of, from technology solutions providers.The data and analysis contained herein reflect the collective experiences and expertise of a diverse group of OT cybersecurity professionals. As we continue to navigate this complex and evolving landscape, collaboration and knowledge-sharing will be key to our success,” said Patrick Miller, President & CEO, Ampyx Cyber and report Editor-In-Chief.Key recommendations:Notable findings within the analysis point toward key recommendations to cyber decision makers, regardless of industry or sector:1. Enhance Legacy System SecurityDevelop strategies and technologies that can integrate with and secure legacy OT systems.2. Improve Network VisibilityImplement a comprehensive detection in depth strategy: Deploy sensors in depth to improve network visibility, create detection and response frameworks for both IT and OT, and align your SOC strategy.3. Foster Provider-Client PartnershipsEncourage cybersecurity providers to engage more deeply with clients, focusing on education, adaptability, and collaborative problem-solving.4. Comply with RegulationsContinue to prioritize and improve compliance with relevant industry standards and regulations to strengthen cybersecurity postures.5. Enhance the Digital Work ForceConduct tabletops and training to identify skill and labor gaps against your protection strategy, enhance skills through modern digital training and cyber ranges, leverage a broader and more diverse talent pool for new hires - enriching the talent and perspectives. Implement initiatives aimed at increasing diversity within the cybersecurity field, enriching the pool of talent and perspectives available to tackle security challenges.In further detail, one finding indicates that visibility within OT networks remains a considerable challenge, with an average of nearly 39% of network components reported as not visible through existing monitoring tools. This lack of visibility can hinder effective threat detection and response, emphasizing the need for improved monitoring solutions that can provide comprehensive insights into all network activities.“We are glad to collaborate with (CS)2AI to provide the industry with this report. As the asset owners are facing multiple challenges, we believe that this report will enable them to plan their road-map based on field data and industry benchmarks” Ilan Barda, CEO of Radiflow.In collaboration with a team of strategic industry partners, including title partner Radiflow and other supporters including Ampyx Cyber, Foxguard, and Waterfall Security Solutions, the report introduces a new decision-support tool for executives in all sectors who are faced with the task of implementing and supporting OT and ICS cybersecurity technologies.For more detailed analysis and recommended action on improving CS cyber security awareness, get a copy of the 2024 OT Cybersecurity Technology Report here:About Control System Cyber Security Association International(CS)2AI , a 501c6 company, pronounced“See-say”, is the premier global not-for-profit workforce development organization supporting professionals of all levels charged with securing control systems. With over 38,000 members worldwide, we provide the platform for live and online cyber educational programming, foster meaningful peer-to-peer exchange, continue professional education and directly support cyber security professional development in every way.About RadiflowRadiflow is a leading global provider of OT Security and Risk Management solutions for critical infrastructure and industrial enterprises. The company enables operators to continuously safeguard their operations while they manage risk, optimize their security budget, and comply with standards, regulations, and industry best practices. With the strong backing of Sabanci Holding and ST Engineering, Radiflow protects over 10,000 sites worldwide and continues to enhance its portfolio to meet the evolving security needs.

