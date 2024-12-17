Intracoastal Waterfront Estate On Hutchinson Island To Be Sold At Online Auction Beginning January 13Th

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

1615 Thumb Point Dr., Fort Pierce, FL 34949 to be sold via Interluxe Auctions on Monday, January 13th 2025.

Previously listed for $7.4M, this luxurious estate with views of the Intracoastal Waterway will be sold via Interluxe Auctions with a starting bid of $2M.

FORT PIERCE, FL, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Interluxe Auctions, the leading luxury auction marketplace, is excited to announce the upcoming online auction for the Hutchinson Island Waterfront Estate in Fort Pierce, FL. The property, previously listed for $7,400,000, is now headed to auction with a starting bid of $2,000,000 on Monday, January 13th at 9:00am EST.Spanning 6,515± sq. ft., this fully furnished, turnkey-ready estate offers a seamless blend of luxury and sophistication. The residence boasts 4 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, and 2 half baths, each uniquely designed to elevate comfort and style. Enjoy breathtaking panoramic views of the Intracoastal Waterway and Indian River Lagoon from multiple vantage points throughout the home. Elegantly crafted, the estate features soaring ceilings, exquisite high-end finishes, and designer furnishings curated by Masterpiece Interiors. Highlights include a gourmet kitchen, two lavish owner's suites with spa-inspired ensuite bathrooms, expansive balconies, and thoughtfully designed entertainment spaces.The crown jewel of this estate is the outdoor living area. The resort-style patio is a true paradise, featuring an infinity pool, a 12-person spa, firepit, and an outdoor kitchen with Italian cabinetry, a commercial-grade grill, and luxurious Cristallo Quartzite finishes. Enhancing the waterfront lifestyle, the property includes a custom 105-foot boat dock, complete with a sitting area, lighting, 50AMP Shore Power, and two boat lifts.“With over 30 years of experience helping clients buy and sell exceptional properties, I can confidently say that an auction is an ideal approach for showcasing the Hutchinson Island Waterfront Estate,” said Donna Benton of Southern Castles Property Management and Real Estate.“This is an incredible opportunity for buyers to own a one-of-a-kind waterfront property that offers unmatched luxury and lifestyle."“This is an exceptional opportunity for discerning buyers to own a truly magnificent coastal retreat,” stated Scott Kirk, President and CEO of Interluxe Auctions.“It's rare for a property of this caliber, with its stunning waterfront setting, entertainment spaces, and exquisite architectural design, to be offered at auction. It's a chance to own something truly extraordinary in a way that's seldom seen.”The Hutchinson Island Waterfront Estate is being offered in cooperation with Donna Benton of Southern Castles Property Management and Real Estate. Bidding will take place online exclusively at when the auction begins Monday, January 13th. Previews are Friday, January 10th from 11:00am – 3:00pm, Saturday, January 11th from 11:00am – 3:00pm, and Sunday, January 12th from 1:00pm - 4:00pm. Agents are fully protected, and a buyer's agent commission is being offered.More information about the property, including due diligence and procedures for registering to bid, can be found at . See Auction Terms and Conditions at for complete details.ABOUT INTERLUXEInterluxe is the preeminent online luxury real estate auction platform founded in 2013. Interluxe has an exclusive private client list that has been compiled and curated for over 20 years. Interluxe has represented properties in 28 states and territories throughout the U.S. and abroad and is expanding to more international regions. For more luxury home auctions or information, visit , and follow @InterluxeAuctions on Facebook, @Interluxeauctns on Twitter, @InterluxeAuctions on Instagram, and @Interluxe on LinkedIn.

