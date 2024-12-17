Nextgrad Enhances Value With Data

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- NextGrad ®, North America's largest higher education advertising located inside high school buildings, announced today that it is enhancing its data analytics capabilities to increase the value of its network to higher education advertisers, who want to better understand, segment, and target high school applicants.NextGrad has integrated its data with Niche®, a leading provider of K-12 rankings and educational insights, to provide a new level of granularity so higher education marketers and college and university enrollment professionals can optimize their media strategies, reaching the right student at the right time across the NextGrad high school advertising network.NextGrad's data integration allows higher ed marketers to know:*Which NextGrad high schools have the highest ACT/SAT scores?*Which NextGrad high schools have the highest graduation rates?*Which NextGrad high schools offer a free lunch program?*Which NextGrad high schools have the highest concentration of religious students?*Which NextGrad high schools have the most diverse student bodies?The NextGrad media network reaches high school students on their own turf, at the moment of truth, with relevant information, inspiration, and advertising that encourages them to pursue higher education after graduation. NextGrad is seen 8 hours every school day and 9 months per year, delivering more than 100 million monthly and over 1.3 billion annual impressions across the United States and Canada. Since its founding in 2019, NextGrad has expanded its advertising footprint to include over 1,200 high schools in 80 media markets, 30 US states, and 8 Canadian provinces.To learn more about NextGrad and its enhanced data analytics, please contact Kristy Vivian, VP of Business Development, at ..., or visit .

