Clean Power Alliance Approves New Program To Install Virtual Power Plant And Provide Low Income Customers Access To Solar Energy At No Cost

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CPA will work with Haven to install networked solar and battery storage systems on eligible low-income residents' homes to provide localized clean power and significant savings on customer electricity bills while managing peak energy demand

Los Angeles, California, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean Power Alliance (CPA), the largest Community Choice Aggregator in California and the leading green power provider in the United States, will develop a new program designed to expand access to clean energy for underserved residents and install CPA's first networked virtual power plant to manage energy demand.

CPA's board of directors has approved an agreement with Los Angeles-based Haven Energy for the installation, operation and maintenance of solar and storage systems on 300 single-family homes in CPA's service area. CPA customers who are on or eligible for the California Alternative Rate Energy Program (CARE) or Family Rate Reduction Program (FERA) may apply for the program slated to launch in spring of 2025. Haven Energy projects that the installed systems can significantly reduce customers' monthly electricity bills and says it has cut customer bills by more than half through similar projects they have installed in other communities.

“Expanding the adoption of clean energy requires intentional actions to make it accessible to all residents regardless of socioeconomic status,” said CPA Board Chair and Agoura Hills Councilmember Deborah Klein Lopez.“I'm proud of CPA for leading the way in developing innovative programs that strengthen energy reliability for communities, and I thank my fellow board directors for their commitment to making equitable access a reality.”

The program will promote local energy generation for a traditionally underserved population that often cannot access clean energy due to installation costs and the cost of system maintenance. Customers will have no up-front costs to participate in the program and after five years will take over ownership of the installed system at no additional cost.

“Clean Power Alliance is establishing greater energy resiliency and reliability for the dozens of communities we serve. The installation of our first virtual power plant is another action we are taking to manage peak energy demand while saving on energy costs,” said Ted Bardacke, CPA's Chief Executive Officer.“CPA prioritizes alleviating financial barriers to participating in clean energy. This new solar program for our lower income customers creates an affordable pathway in the transition to clean energy so any customer who wants to can contribute to making their community more sustainable and energy resilient.”

The average system will provide participating customers with 5kW of solar photovoltaic power generation and 20 kWh of battery storage. In addition to bill savings, a minimum of 20 percent of the battery's capacity will be held in reserve for backup power to the home in case of an outage.

The program will also implement a virtual power plant (VPP) – a network of energy devices used to balance energy supply and demand together in real time – that can use stored power to reduce energy demand during peak periods. The VPP will provide 4.8 MWh of power that can be dispatched when needed, which is estimated to save CPA more than $380k in resource adequacy costs over the first three years of the program.

Haven Energy works with CCAs like Clean Power Alliance by providing flexible system capacity that lowers costs, smooths peak demand, and defers the need for expensive peak demand power plants and infrastructure upgrades as demand increases. Haven will use a combination of federal tax credits and incentives to install the systems for CPA customers at no cost.

"We're thrilled to partner with Clean Power Alliance in their effort to increase access to reliable, clean energy," said Vinnie Campo, founder and CEO of Haven Energy. "Community Choice Aggregators like CPA are uniquely positioned to lead the deployment of distributed energy resources. Providing zero-cost solar and battery systems to low-income communities through California's SGIP Residential Solar & Storage Equity Program is a game-changer-it not only delivers clean energy and significant bill savings but also ensures these households are better protected against outages and rising energy costs. This partnership demonstrates a viable pathway to achieve energy equity and electrification at scale, creating a more resilient and sustainable future for all."

CPA will assess future development of a similar program for multifamily properties, as it further cultivates opportunities to expand access to clean energy.

CPA increased its investment in customer programs by more than 30 percent in fiscal year 2024-25 to develop and launch several new offerings that help customers save money on their bills, conserve energy and reduce harmful greenhouse gas emissions and access free expert guidance to transition fossil fueled appliances to cleaner electric ones. Learn more about CPA's programs at .

About Clean Power Alliance

Clean Power Alliance is the locally operated not-for-profit electricity provider for 33 cities across Los Angeles County and Ventura County, as well as the unincorporated areas of both counties. CPA is the fourth largest electricity provider in California and the number one green power provider in the United States. CPA provides clean renewable energy at competitive rates for approximately three million residents and businesses, along with innovative programs that promote resiliency, electrification, and customer bill savings. To view CPA's 2023 Impact Report, click here . Learn more about CPA at .

About Haven Energy

Haven Energy is a climate technology company advancing the clean energy transition by scaling the adoption of distributed energy resources in underserved communities. Haven specializes in deploying solar and battery systems for single-family and multifamily homes, as well as small commercial and industrial businesses, through strategic partnerships with utilities, non-profits, and government agencies. These systems are integrated into aggregated virtual power plants (VPPs), enabling customers to monetize grid services' participation and significantly lower their electricity costs. For more information, visit

