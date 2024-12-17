National Black MBA Association, Chicago Chapter Names Visionary Leader J Israel Greene As Incoming President For 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

J Israel Greene

Acclaimed Culture Strategist and Diversity Executive to Lead the Chapter in Advancing Equity and Excellence

- J Israel GreeneCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The National Black MBA Association (NBMBAA) Chicago Chapter proudly announces J Israel Greene, CDE®, LSSGB, as its newly elected President. Greene, an esteemed Culture Strategist and Certified Diversity Executive, brings an extraordinary track record of leadership, innovation, and commitment to fostering inclusive excellence.Greene currently serves as the Founder and CEO of Mosaic Worx , where he empowers organizations to dismantle resistance to DEI initiatives and cultivate inclusive cultures. With over 20 years of leadership experience spanning startups to Fortune 500 companies, Greene has earned accolades including recognition as a“Top Ten Trending DE&I Training Expert,” one of the few international ISO-30415 Standard Bearers for Diversity & Inclusion, and a recipient of Diversity MBA's 'Top 100 Under 50 Executive Leaders' award.In addition to his professional accomplishments, Greene has served on the Chicago Chapter board in numerous capacities, including Committee Chair and Vice President of Operations, contributing significantly to its growth and influence.“I am deeply honored to lead the Chicago Chapter during such a pivotal time in history,” said J Israel Greene.“Especially when the call for equity and inclusion has never been louder or more urgent. As President, I am committed to not just building bridges but breaking down barriers that hinder progress, while honoring and building on the remarkable legacy of this chapter. Together, we will reimagine what's possible for our community, turning challenges into opportunities, fostering innovation, and amplifying voices to drive meaningful and lasting change.”Under Greene's leadership, the Chicago Chapter aims to expand its impact by launching new initiatives focused on professional development, community engagement, strengthening community partnerships, and fostering a robust network of Black professionals in business.About the National Black MBA AssociationThe National Black MBA Association (NBMBAA) is a premier organization dedicated to increasing the intellectual and economic wealth of the Black community. Through education, career development, and networking, the organization empowers its members to thrive professionally and personally. The Chicago Chapter is one of the largest and most active chapters, recognized for its impactful programs and initiatives.For more information, please visit our website to learn more

