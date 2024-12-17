SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates B, PSTX, AE, PFIE On Behalf Of Shareholders

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to relating to:

Barnes Group (NYSE: B )'s

sale to funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. for $47.50 per share in cash.

If you are a Barnes shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTX )'s

sale to Roche Holdings, Inc. for $9.00 per share in cash, plus a non-tradeable contingent value right to receive certain contingent payments of up to an aggregate of $4.00 per share in cash upon achievement of specific milestones. If you are a Poseida shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSE: AE )'s

sale to an affiliate of Tres Energy LLC for $38.00 per share in cash. If you are an Adams shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFIE )'s

sale to CECO Environmental Corp. for $2.55 per share in cash. If you are a Profire shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders. We would handle the action on a contingent fee basis, whereby you would not be responsible for out-of-pocket payment of our legal fees or expenses.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email [email protected]

or [email protected] .

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Halper Sadeh LLC

Daniel Sadeh, Esq.

Zachary Halper, Esq.

(212) 763-0060

[email protected]

[email protected]



SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED