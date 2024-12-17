Clearml And AMD Collaborate To Drive Enterprise AI Innovation At Scale

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ClearML's end-to-end, open source AI Platform

New integration of ClearML's AI with AMD empowers IT teams and AI builders to innovate with ease across diverse infrastructures and GPUs

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ClearML , the leading open-source, end-to-end platform for enterprise AI, today announced a new collaboration with AMD . This collaboration enhances ClearML's silicon-agnostic AI platform with robust support for AMD InstinctTM MI300X GPU accelerators and the AMD ROCmTM software ecosystem, enabling enterprises to scale their AI workloads with unparalleled flexibility and efficiency.As AI adoption accelerates, enterprises demand an agile, future-proofed solution for managing large-scale AI and HPC workloads while driving AI ingenuity and maintaining the freedom to choose compute and AI infrastructure ecosystem vendors. ClearML's integration with AMD provides tools for developing and deploying AI models across diverse infrastructures-whether on-premises, in the cloud, or hybrid environments. By optimizing support for AMD hardware and its open-source software stack, ClearML empowers enterprises to leverage cutting-edge performance while maintaining full control over their AI workflows.Integration with AMD Hardware Unlocks New PossibilitiesClearML seamlessly integrates with the latest innovations from AMD, including:- Instinct MI300X GPU Accelerator Series: Designed for the most demanding AI applications, the MI300X accelerators excel at training large language models (LLMs) and efficiently running inference workloads. Their high-performance architecture enables enterprises to push the boundaries of AI innovation.- Open Software Ecosystem: The AMD ROCm software platform delivers a robust and open foundation for AI, HPC, and data science workloads. By integrating with ROCm, ClearML empowers developers to efficiently manage, track, and scale AI workloads while leveraging leading AI frameworks such as TensorFlow and PyTorch, ensuring optimized performance on AMD GPUs.- HPC Integration: ClearML offers compatibility with HPC Slurm clusters, scheduling workloads on AMD hardware, which ensures flexibility for enterprises leveraging high-performance computing environments for their AI workloads.A Shared Vision for Scalable, Flexible, Open-Sourced AI“ClearML is committed to enabling enterprises to build, train, and deploy AI models on their terms, free from constraints,” said Moses Guttmann, Co-founder and CEO of ClearML.“Our collaboration with AMD strengthens this vision by offering unparalleled support for and seamless experience with AMD's leading-edge hardware and ROCm software stack. Together, we're helping organizations unlock the full potential of AI innovation, experimentation, and production at scale.”“With the ever-increasing pace of AI development, AI builders require platforms that can deliver optimized performance while retaining flexibility as workload demands grow,” said Negin Oliver, corporate vice president of business development, Data Center GPU Business Unit, AMD.“By using AMD Instinct MI300X with the ROCm software stack within the ClearML platform, AI builders can help achieve this along with increased productivity and greater overall efficiency with their deployments.”The collaboration yields specific benefits to AI builders and developers, including:- Access to pre-built AMD containerized solutions, optimized frameworks (e.g., PyTorch, TensorFlow), and drivers.- Simplified deployment with single-click model deployment.- Support for running large models on AMD GPUs, enhancing flexibility for AI builders.IT teams will benefit through:- Full control over infrastructure with flexibility for hybrid and on-prem setups.- Cost-efficient deployments with seamless integration across clusters and heterogenous environments.- A unified cloud-like experience for end users, regardless of underlying hardware.Delivering Performance, Flexibility, and InnovationOrganizations using ClearML with AMD can expect significant advantages, including:- Optimized AI Performance: Purpose-built hardware and software integration ensures efficient training and inference for AI models of all sizes, especially memory-intensive workloads.- Flexibility: Customers enjoy a platform that supports diverse hardware and environments, empowering IT leaders to adapt to evolving business needs.- Enhanced Productivity: Single-click deployment, intuitive interfaces, and streamlined workflows reduce time-to-value for AI projects, enabling teams to focus on innovation.Transforming AI Workflows with ClearML and AMDThe integration is powered by ClearML's AI Infrastructure Control Plane , which unifies infrastructure and workflows into a single, intuitive interface. ClearML simplifies AI operations through:- Single-Click Deployment: AI teams can quickly deploy and scale models across AMD-powered clusters, maximizing productivity without worrying about infrastructure complexity.- Hybrid and Multi-Cloud Support: Whether models are trained on bare-metal servers or deployed in cloud environments, ClearML provides seamless interoperability for diverse setups.- Complete Control: With integrated drivers, frameworks, and containers, enterprises gain end-to-end visibility, security, and control over their AI tech stack, ensuring optimized performance and reliability.The ClearML AI Infrastructure Control Plane is part of its end-to-end, open source AI Platform, which supports all phases of the AI development lifecycle and is:- Silicon-agnostic: supporting AMD, NVIDIA, Intel, ARM, and other GPUs- Cloud-agnostic: supporting Azure, AWS, GCP, and others, as well as multi-cloud- Vendor-agnostic: supporting the most popular AI and machine learning frameworks, libraries, and tools, such as PyTorch, Tensorflow, Jupyter Notebooks, and others- Completely Modular: Customers can use the full platform alone or integrate it with their existing AI/ML frameworks and tools such as Grafana, Slurm, MLflow, Sagemaker, and others to address GenAI, LLMOps, and MLOps use cases and to maximize existing investments.Contact ClearML for more information about its integration with AMD at /contact-us .About ClearMLAs the leading open source, end-to-end solution for unleashing AI in organizations worldwide, ClearML is used by more than 1,600 enterprise customers to develop a highly repeatable process for their end-to-end AI model lifecycle, from product feature exploration to model deployment and monitoring in production. Use all of our modules for a complete ecosystem or plug in and play with the tools you have. ClearML is an NVIDIA partner and is trusted by more than 250,000 forward-thinking AI builders and IT teams at leading Fortune 500 companies, enterprises, academia, public sector agencies, and innovative start-ups worldwide. To learn more, visit the company's website at .

