MASSIVE Announces Charitable Mission In Contribution To CHILD USA

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MASSIVE , the nation's leading independent provider of Healthcare Lien and Cost Projections, sets forth a new charitable mission with its contribution to CHILD USA.

CHILD USA is a nonprofit organization that fights for the rights of children to be free from child sex abuse through reform of the statutes of limitation and bankruptcy law, ending child marriage, and holding institutions accountable.

MASSIVE is committed to helping victims of sexual abuse and trafficking through regular donations to CHILD USA.

Starting in 2024, MASSIVE is contributing 3% of receipts from cases submitted by American Association for Justice (AAJ)

Sexual Assault Litigation Group Members to CHILD USA. MASSIVE chose this charity as its commitment to raising awareness and supporting organizations that provide support to assault victims. MASSIVE has assisted in the lien resolution of over 5,000 sexual assault litigations. Their experienced staff is dedicated to working closely with law firms that lead the charge for their clients to recover from this life-altering trauma.

"We are thrilled and honored to receive this generous support from MASSIVE, which is doing such important work resolving healthcare liens to maximize settlements for child sex abuse survivors," says Marci Hamilton, CEO and Founder of CHILD USA. "We look forward to partnering with MASSIVE in the fight for justice, prevention, and healing!"

"MASSIVE is committed to helping victims of sexual abuse and trafficking while giving back to the community through regular donations to CHILD USA," says Marcy B. Spitz, Esq., Partner at MASSIVE. "We are looking forward to being a supporter of this important work."

Attorneys that are interested in contributing, but not yet an AAJ Sexual Assault Litigation Group Member, can email the AAJ Senior Manager of Sections and Litigation Groups, Haley Bankson, at [email protected] .

Visit MASSIVE's community page for more information about this charitable mission. Questions or comments can be emailed to Marcy Spitz at [email protected] .

MASSIVE is a nationwide provider of healthcare lien resolution services. By partnering with personal injury law firms in both Single Event and Mass Tort cases, MASSIVE expedites settlements through cutting edge software, services, and support.

SOURCE MASSIVE: Medical and Subrogation Specialists

