Demandbase Reigns As A Leader In 38 G2 Winter 2025 Reports

Demandbase OneTM

Recognized for its Notable Capabilities in Account-Based Advertising and Account-Based Orchestration

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Demandbase , the leading account-based GTM for B2B enterprises, today announced that Demandbase OneTM

has been named a leader in 38 G2 Winter 2025 Reports across 11 categories, including Account-Based Advertising, Account-Based Orchestration Platforms, Buyer Intent Data Providers, and more. On top of that, the company received an "Easiest to Use" badge and was named the platform users are "Most Likely to Recommend" among Account-Based Orchestration Platforms.

"We're proud to be called a leader in so many of G2's Winter 2025 reports, particularly in the categories of Account-Based Advertising and Account-Based Orchestration," says Kelly Hopping, chief marketing officer (CMO) at Demandbase. "As always, it's an honor to be such a big part of our customers' success stories. These achievements reflect our ongoing focus on providing innovative, customer-centric solutions that drive measurable impact."

Demandbase earned recognition as a leader across multiple categories, including:



Account-Based Advertising

Account-Based Analytics

Account-Based Orchestration Platforms

Account-Based Web and Content Experiences

Account Data Management

Attribution

Buyer Intent Data Providers

Data Quality

Market Intelligence

Marketing Account Intelligence Sales Intelligence

The G2 Grid® reports are determined according to the volume of positive reviews a company receives, along with additional context from other reputable sources. Demandbase customers have been effusive in their acclaim for the Demandbase OneTM platform.

This is a small sampling of comments from recent customer reviews:



"Great B2B Intent, Orchestration and Programmatic Advertising Tool"

"Demandbase is capable of helping B2B marketers with keyword intent for business accounts, getting their journey in funnel journey, and running successful B2B campaigns."

"Comprehensive Account Insights with Room for Improvement in Flexibility"

"The holistic view of accounts provided by Demandbase One is invaluable. It offers a comprehensive perspective on all relevant information about each account, including the associated people from Salesforce, whether they are leads or contacts, as well as the level and type of engagement. This integrated approach allows for more informed decision-making and abm strategies. Additionally, their CSMs and support team are excellent. They are always ready to dive deep into any issues and provide quick, effective solutions, which significantly enhances the user experience. The tool is excellent, and I rely on it daily."

"Great Tool to Enrich Your Data and Improve Your Marketing Efforts" "The platform is very intuitive and we were able to use most of the features from day one. The implementation has started in demo stage - we've didn't have to personalize it much before the first use. Demandbase team has been extremely helpful, the onboarding process is clear and covers everything you need to know to use the platform to its full potential. We've been working on Demandbase every day, and we're already seeing its impact on the quality of marketing intelligence efforts. Tracking customer behavior through their web engagement and intent identification is giving wonderful insights for our sales team."

The G2 Grid® Reports result from real user ratings and reveal which solutions have the most satisfied customers and largest market presence. To read current reviews, write your own review, and hear from other active Demandbase users, visit G2's review page: .

About Demandbase

Demandbase is the leading account-based GTM platform for B2B enterprises to identify and target the right customers, at the right time, with the right message. With a unified view of intent data, AI-powered insights, and prescriptive actions, go-to-market teams can seamlessly align and execute with confidence. Thousands of businesses depend on Demandbase to maximize revenue, minimize waste, and consolidate their data and technology stacks - all in one platform. For more information about how Demandbase can help you scale your GTM strategy, visit .

