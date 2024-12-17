Rockpoint Probate Funding Launches New Website Amid Milestone Funding Ramp-Up

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockpoint Probate Funding, a new branch of Rockpoint Funding, originally established in Los Angeles in 2015, is proud to announce the launch of its new website,

rockpointprobate. This milestone comes as the company experiences an exceptional amount of initial funding activity since its launch in August 2024, helping heirs and beneficiaries across the United States access the inheritance funds they need during challenging times.

Rockpoint Probate Funding's mission is clear: to empower heirs and beneficiaries with fast, transparent, and compassionate probate funding solutions that require no credit checks. From California to New York, families have already benefitted from Rockpoint's innovative services, which provide financial relief during the often-lengthy probate process.

"We have been thrilled to see that our new services for beneficiaries have caught on quickly, attracting interest from day one," said Maz Ghorban, President of Rockpoint Probate Funding. "We anticipate that the launch of our robust website will serve to educate and empower beneficiaries who can benefit from probate funding."

A Resource-Rich Website to Guide Beneficiaries

The newly launched rockpointprobate is designed to be more than just a platform for inquiries-it is a comprehensive resource for heirs and their families navigating the probate process. Key features of the website include:



Resource Section: This section contains a Glossary and Blog with critical insights into probate funding and the probate process. Visitors can explore articles, tips, and answers to frequently asked questions, ensuring they're well-informed every step of the way. Probate Guide: Covering nearly all U.S. states, this guide offers detailed information on the probate process, helping heirs understand the steps involved in their own state and how Rockpoint Probate Funding can assist them.

The website reflects Rockpoint's commitment to transparency and education, ensuring heirs have access to the tools and knowledge they need to make informed decisions about their inheritance funding.

"In my 15 years in the legal industry, I've never seen a probate funding service take hold so quickly or be received so enthusiastically," said Holly Sena, Sales Director at Rockpoint Probate. "I have the privilege of connecting with heirs every day, and it's terrific to be able to throw them a lifeline during a difficult time."

A Lifeline for Beneficiaries in Need

Since its launch in August 2024, Rockpoint Probate Funding has provided fast and flexible financial solutions to heirs waiting for their inheritances. By offering non-recourse funding, the company allows beneficiaries to access their inheritance funds without waiting for the often-lengthy probate process to conclude.

What sets Rockpoint Probate Funding apart is its commitment to simplicity and compassion. Unlike traditional loans, their services do not require credit checks, ensuring that financial assistance is available to those who need it most, regardless of their financial background.

Looking Ahead

With the launch of rockpointprobate, Rockpoint Probate Funding is poised to continue its rapid growth and expand its reach to beneficiaries nationwide. The website stands as a testament to the company's dedication to innovation, education, and support for families navigating probate.

For more information about Rockpoint Probate Funding or to explore their new website, visit rockpointprobate or call (888) 263-8588 for a consultation.

About Rockpoint Probate Funding

Rockpoint Probate Funding is a trusted provider of inheritance funding solutions, empowering beneficiaries with fast, compassionate, and transparent financial support during the probate process. As a branch of Rockpoint Legal Funding, the company brings nearly a decade of expertise in legal funding to serve heirs nationwide.

Media Contact

Jonathan Urritia

Marketing Specialist

[email protected]

(424) 377-7238

SOURCE Rockpoint Probate Funding

