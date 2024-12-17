Asteria And Moonvalley Announce The First Clean AI Model For Hollywood

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The Artist-Led Studio Partners with leading AI research company Moonvalley to Usher in New Era of Ethical AI for the Entertainment

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Asteria, the artist-led generative AI film and animation studio, has joined forces with AI research company Moonvalley to build the entertainment industry's first clean foundational AI model. Named "Marey" after early cinema trailblazer Étienne-Jules Marey, this model will bring unparalleled power to film and production, while distinguishing itself by relying exclusively on ethically sourced data owned by the company.

AI is a powerful tool for the future of Hollywood, but it's not usable until a clean model is built.

The Marey model is the result of a year-long collaboration between Asteria and Moonvalley, who have worked tirelessly to ensure that it upholds the highest standards of data integrity and creative freedom. Marey's clean dataset will allow Hollywood to harness AI's transformative potential without the ethical or legal complications that accompany AI models as they look to operate in the entertainment industry.

"AI is a powerful tool for the future of Hollywood, but it's not usable until a clean model is built that's not trained on other people's scrapped data," said Bryn Mooser, CEO and Co-Founder of Asteria. "Our foundational AI model Marey will be the first model that can ethically and legally be used across entertainment and media. At Asteria, we are pioneering the use of AI in a way that not only preserves the humanity and integrity in filmmaking, but will create more opportunities for artists."

Off the heels of a $70 million raise, Moonvalley, led by co-founder and CEO Naeem Talukdar, is composed of generative AI pioneers with backgrounds from DeepMind, Google, Meta, TikTok, Microsoft, collaborating closely with Asteria's creative experts to bring the Marey model to life. This powerful, yet responsibly trained AI solution is set to become the only AI model that Hollywood can rely on to respect the rights of creators.

"We partnered with Asteria because they are the leading generative AI film & animation studio in Hollywood, and they know better than anyone how these tools can be used at scale," said Talukdar. "Together, we are building an AI company that Hollywood can trust. Marey will not only be the best video model, but it will be the only one that can be used inside Hollywood."

"Moonvalley is hands down the best AI research team in the industry," added Mooser. "With their deep knowledge and expertise, we are really excited for what this model will unlock, and to end data scraping once and for all."

Asteria and Moonvalley anticipate completing Marey by the beginning of 2025, positioning it to lead the industry in offering powerful, responsible AI technology to filmmakers and studios worldwide.

ABOUT ASTERIA

Asteria is an artist-led generative AI film and animation studio powered by the first clean and ethical AI model.

Founded by two time Oscar nominee Bryn Mooser, Asteria also owns the documentary studio XTR and also houses the streaming platform and FAST channel, DOCUMENTARY+, which reaches over 120 million American households.

Asteria produces animation, fiction, and non-fiction film and television, all through the lens of a filmmaker-first approach.

ABOUT MOONVALLEY

Moonvalley is a deep learning research company building the next-generation of tools for creatives. Led by a founding team of Naeem Talukdar, John Thomas, Mateusz Malinowski, Bryn Mooser and Mikolaj Binkowski, Moonvalley has assembled an impressive team of researchers from DeepMind, Google, Meta, Microsoft, TikTok, and more.

