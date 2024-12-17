Haffner Energy Publishes H1 FY 2024-2025 Results At 09/30/2024 : A Half-Year Marked By The Completion Of Strategic Projects

A half-year marked by the completion of strategic projects :







Commissioning of the Marolles hydrogen and production, testing and training center, which received over €1 million in public funding. Imminent hydrogen production at the site will unlock contracts awaiting signature and generate new sales. Partnerships with leading international players, particularly in the SAF market.



Confirmed pipeline* at €1.4Bn at 09/30/2024 and growing weight of projects linked to the SAF market, particularly in North America.

EBITDA** improved significantly by 15% at -€4,672k at 09/30/2024, up from -€5,477k at 09/30/2023.

Consolidated net income of -€5,416k at 09/30/2024.

Net available cash of €3,637k at 09/30/2024 and fundraising in progress . Business Plan incorporates strong potential of new markets addressed by Haffner Energy and confirms the overall outlook announced at the time of publication of the annual results for FY 2023-2024.





HAFFNER ENERGY (code ISIN : FR0014007ND6 – Mnémonique : ALHAF) just published its consolidated results (IFRS standards) for H1 FY 2024-2025 at 09/30/2024, approved by the Board of Directors on 12/16/2024. These results are included in a progress report on the Group's business development over the period and its prospects.

Philippe HAFFNER, Co-founder and Chairman and CEO of HAFFNER ENERGY said:

“The past six months have been marked not only by the completion of strategic projects, but also by a significant improvement in our EBITDA. We believe the Marolles site, which was inaugurated on November 22, is home to the world's first unit for the continuous production of hydrogen and syngas from both solid biomass. It will provide an income stream for Haffner Energy through the sale of the hydrogen it produces, as well as a formidable boost for the conversion of the project pipeline into orders, since the production of hydrogen from biomass offers decisive economic advantages over alternative solutions.

On the business front, Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) is a sector that remains as promising as ever, and Haffner Energy won the trust of IðunnH2 and LanzaJet regarding the major benefits of our technological processes. When it comes to renewable hydrogen, several projects have made significant progress despite the ongoing delay with the whole sector's take-off.

On the financial front, the cash preservation plan we have been implementing since November 2023 has enabled us to significantly reduce our expenses and improve our cash burn rate. Lastly, the Business Plan we have drawn up broadly confirms our previously announced outlook. We are confident about the outcome of the current fund-raising process.”





Following the expansion of Haffner Energy's addressable market well beyond hydrogen and the growth of its project portfolio, which began mid-2023, the first half of FY 2024-2025 is characterized by the shaping up of key projects for the company: commissioning of the Marolles renewable hydrogen and gas production, testing and training center, and the signing of partnerships with leading players, particularly with regard to biomass procurement and the SAF market.

The commissioning of the Marolles renewable hydrogen and gas production, testing and training center , located in the vicinity of Haffner Energy's headquarters, is a key element in realizing the company's commercial potential. Syngas production kicked off in June 2024 (see 6/20/2024 press release ). The installation of new equipment designed to produce renewable hydrogen followed over the past half-year (see 11/22/2024 press release ).

This showcase site is a strategic instrument for the Group's commercial and industrial development. It will make it possible to bring some 120 tonnes of hydrogen per year to market, generating revenue. As such, after closing, a Memorandum of Understanding for the supply of renewable hydrogen was signed with a French operator specializing in hydrogen shipping and distribution, to collect and sell hydrogen produced on site in order to decarbonize mobility and industry (see page 5).

A showroom of the company's know-how, this site, designed to operate continuously 8,000 hours a year, presents a wide range of Haffner Energy's solutions: production of "super green" hydrogen and gas, co-production of electricity, as well as production and/or gasification of biocarbon**** and/or biochar.

This site was inaugurated on November 22, 2024, during Industry Week, (see 11/22/2024 press release and press kit ) after a year of development, including archaeological excavations and assembly of the equipment. It attests to the technological maturity of Haffner Energy's technologies, as well as to their economic and ecological relevance.

Most likely the first site in the world to produce hydrogen from solid residual biomass

The Marolles site is most likely to stand out as the world's first unit to produce hydrogen from solid residual biomass. This is a major competitive advantage. Eagerly awaited by customers in the process of finalizing contracts, the center is a determining factor to accelerate the conversion of the pipeline into orders (see page 4).

“Super green” hydrogen produced from biomass is competitive when compared to alternative technologies, water electrolysis in particular, thanks to the low cost of the intrant (biomass) combined with great energy yield (above 75% for >20-MW projects). This hydrogen is labeled“super green” because of its carbon-negative LCA when biochar, a biogenic carbon sink, is the co-product.

Biomass agnostic feature: a critically differentiating factor

Based on its 31-year experience, Haffner Energy is confident in biomass availability. Annual global biomass volume can generate 12 times as much energy as the fossil oil extracted each year. And yet, biomass is often confronted with conflicts of use, particularly with food, because the majority of players compete for the same types of biomass. As a result, a large number of organic wastes and agricultural residues are neglected, as conventional technologies are unable to create value from these types of biomass.

This is the unique and major difference introduced by the proprietary technology developed over almost 15 years by Haffner Energy: all biomass, including organic sludge, animal manure and renewable organic waste can be used.

One of the critical benefits of the Marolles site is precisely that it allows the company to carry out industrial-scale tests on all types of biomass for its customers, who will be better able to secure procurement. As importantly, Marolles will enable Haffner Energy to provide customer training at its own site.

The Marolles project could be carried out in part thanks to the support and commitment of the French public authorities through many stakeholders. To date, i.e. after the closing date, it has received over €1M in public funding (see 11/22/2024 press release and press kit ). This substantial support demonstrates confidence in the Group's potential and its alignment with the French government's reindustrialization strategy.

***

While achieving this major milestone for its industrial and commercial development, Haffner Energy also succeeded in forging several partnerships with leading international players in the SAF market during the same period.



A collaboration was launched with US company LanzaJet, a world leader in ATJ (Alcohol-To-Jet) technology, distinguished by TIME magazine as one of the "100 Most Influential Companies" in 2024. For now, this collaboration centers on the "Paris-Vatry SAF" project led by Haffner Energy and announced in May 2024 (see 05/16/2024 and 06/06/2024 press releases). This will be the first French project to produce SAF from biomass thermolysis. Developed in collaboration with several public and private partners, Paris-Vatry SAF will be installed at Vatry airport in the Marne department in Grand Est Region. This project will have a production capacity of 60,000 tons per year. In Iceland, a key agreement was signed in September 2024 (see 09/02/2024 press release ) with IðunnH2, the green hydrogen and sustainable e-fuel project developer in charge of the country's largest e-SAF production plant project (65,000-tonne capacity). Located near Keflavík International Airport and scheduled for commissioning in 2028, it will be supplied with biogenic carbon from biocarbon gasification by Haffner Energy's patented technology. This solution was chosen by IðunnH2 for its ability to significantly reduce costs and increase productivity in the e-SAF production process. Indeed, in Iceland, limited local biomass reduces access to biogenic carbon, an essential component of SAF. Haffner Energy's procurement of solid biocarbon to be gasified on-site by its Gasiliner®, will provide a competitive and flexible alternative to the traditional option of biogenic CO2, a gas that is expensive to capture, transport and store.

Trust from these operators, who are among the most advanced in the SAF market, illustrates the Group's ability to build the partners' network that is required to aim for pole position in this particularly buoyant market segment.

The period was also used by Haffner Energy to move forward on other strategic fronts . In France, a new agreement was signed in August 2024 (see 09/24/2024 press release ) to ensure that sources of sustainable biomass , the largest source of renewable energy in France and around the world, are diversified . Concluded with Bambbco, France's leader in the bamboo supply chain, this partnership aims to improve the biomass-to-energy supply chain, particularly on marginal lands and in desert areas, by creating local ecosystems for sustainable fuel production projects. This agreement is in line with the strategic approach behind the partnership signed in March 2024 with Hexas, a US company specializing in the production of raw materials from its regenerative crop: XanoGrassTM (see 03/13/2024 press release ).

Furthermore, Haffner Energy has been striving to structure its activity and future developments on the SAF front by launching the creation of an SPV (Special Purpose Vehicle) for the Paris-Vatry SAF project and by announcing the upcoming launch of SAF Zero, a spin-off designed to maximize the Group's potential in the booming Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF) market (see 09/12/2024 press release ). Finally, the creation of Haffner Energy Inc., an unconsolidated US subsidiary, was completed in May 2024 (see 05/29/2024 press release ). Its first closing will occur on March 31, 2025.









During FY 2023-2024, Haffner Energy's pipeline had grown exponentially as of 06/20/2024 up from as of 03/31/2024), boosted by the launch of a higher capacity offer on the syngas market (see 10/03/2023 press release ), a new SAF offer (see 07/06/2023 press release ), and the steps taken in the United States. In the past half-year, progress was made with several of these projects , although these have yet to be converted into orders. In particular, two significant projects which could be converted into orders in the very short term are in fact awaiting the start of hydrogen production at the Marolles site, whose completion, postponed by delays in connection to the medium-voltage electricity grid, is imminent.

More generally, the pipeline at 09/30/2024, which is stable at confirms the level of commercial activity observed before the summer. Haffner Energy is now focusing on consolidating its pipeline to accelerate its conversion into orders. The likelihood that the latter will be converted increased significantly during the first half of the year.



In Europe, Haffner Energy is continuing its development in a more favorable environment, particularly with regard to syngas as a replacement for fossil natural gas in industry. In addition, while the hydrogen market has been lagging behind, it should be noted that the two projects that are expected to quickly convert into contracts after the start of hydrogen production in Marolles are part of the European renewable hydrogen market.

In North America, Haffner Energy has been actively pursuing its efforts to promote its technology in the United States. These efforts were rewarded last April with the CSR "Coup de Coeur" Booster Award from Business France and the appointment of Philippe Haffner, co-founder and CEO of Haffner Energy, as an ambassador for Team France Export. The unpredictability perceived in Europe as to what will happen to the development of renewable energies under the Trump Administration may turn out to exaggerated given the commitments made at the Federal level to facilitate the financing of new projects under the Inflation Reduction Act. Elsewhere, Haffner Energy is continuing its commercialization efforts in South America , Asia and Africa , a continent which is seeing a significant increase in the likelihood of projects being converted into contracts, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa .

In terms of customer segments , the past half-year confirms the interest of industry in Haffner Energy's decarbonization solutions, while the land mobility market is still slow to get off the ground. The SAF market has the greatest potential in the medium to long term.

In addition, Haffner Energy picked up encouraging signs in the hydrogen market despite a context that has not been conducive to its development, particularly in Europe:



For the past two years, players in this promising market have been facing the slow start of the renewable hydrogen ecosystem , particularly in Europe where insufficient application prospects and lack of "off-take or pay" contracts make the majority of projects difficult to finance. Although the European regulatory environment did not change significantly during the past half-year, Haffner Energy recorded some encouraging progress due to the quality of its technical solution and its biomass-and-waste agnostic characteristic, a particularly differentiating element. In September 2024 , the Nede'HY project , carried by a consortium of industrial players led by the Nedey Automobiles group and in which Haffner Energy is associated, was selected as a laureate of the call for territorial hydrogen ecosystem projects (EcosysH2) launched last year by France's ecological transition agency ADEME. The green hydrogen production and distribution station, which will be located in the Technoland business park in Montbéliard, will implement the HYNOCA® solution. It will produce 240 tonnes of hydrogen and about 1,000 tonnes of biochar per year from biomass whose procurement is already secured. The hydrogen will be consumed by local manufacturers and by the Pays de Montbéliard Agglomération (PMA) public transit network.

The HYNOCA® solution , which was awarded the INNOVANA Energy Decarbonization Award in September 2023 (see 09/21/2023 press release ) was selected in September 2024 , together with the SYNOCA® solution, for a project that aims to produce renewable gas and hydrogen for industrial use and mobility in the North Lozère Industrial Territory (Occitania Region). Its development is planned in two phases: first, producing syngas to replace the fossil natural gas currently consumed by ArcelorMittal; second, transforming part of this syngas into renewable hydrogen to meet the needs of industry and mobility. The project's steering committee has launched a Call for Expressions of Interest (CEI) to identify industrial players who will contribute to the financial and operational support of the project. A decision is expected in early 2025. The end of the first half also saw the signing of a renewable hydrogen supply agreement with a French operator specializing in hydrogen shipping and distribution, to collect and sell hydrogen produced on site in order to decarbonize mobility and industry (see page 2).

Finally, throughout H1 F1 2024-2025, Haffner Energy pursued its efforts in the syngas market. Syngas provides great benefits, since it is competitive with fossil natural gas while allowing industry to decarbonize and secure energy procurement. Despite this benefit, the vast majority of industrial players prefer to commit to purchasing energy rather than owning and operating their own energy production units.

Haffner Energy is currently working on solutions that will enable it, in partnership, to make the investments needed to set up facilities designed to supply syngas to industries currently connected to fossil natural gas.

In particular, the company is working with partners capable of identifying, developing and investing in projects such as Eren and Resilient Hydrogen (see 07/12/2023 press release ). The current fundraising is also intended, notably, to enable Haffner Energy to invest in its own projects.









The consolidated financial statements for H1 FY 2024-2025, prepared in accordance with IFRS, were approved by the Board of Directors on 12/16/2024.

H1 FY 2024-2025 remains insignificant in terms of activity. It ended with an ever so slightly positive revenue of €207k, mainly due to the consolidation of Jacquier, the company acquired in June 2023 (see 06/15/2023 press release ).

As a reminder, in H1 FY 2023-2024 revenue was negative (-€343k) due to the cancellation of revenue on the R-Hynoca contract (-€461k), which was terminated on 12/13/2023 (see 12/14/2023 press release ).

During the past half-year, and as part of a cash preservation plan initiated in November 2023 , Haffner Energy has continued to reduce its expenses while conserving the resources needed to achieve its short- and medium-term objectives.



Reduction of overhead: In addition to reinforced budget management and expenditure control measures, the company has notably reduced fees, eliminated non-essential service or subcontracting contracts whose missions could be carried out internally, changed payroll manager, renegotiated the commercial conditions of other contracts, and limited travel and associated travel expenses to bare essentials.

Regarding payroll, in addition to freezing hiring and replacements, and abstaining from any wage increase during FY 2023-2024, Haffner Energy has carried out a targeted economic redundancy plan in the summer of 2024, resulting in the elimination of 9 positions . Regarding office space, leased space was significantly reduced in Paris during the past half-year and will be even more so by the end of the year. For example, to date, in Paris, annual rental costs have been reduced by 27% and will be reduced by another 42% due to the move planned for January 2025.

At 09/30/2024 , EBITDA was up 15% at -€4,672k, from -€5,477k at 09/30/2023. This change is mainly due to the revenue increase (+€20k at 09/30/24, up from -€343k at 09/30/2023), a reduction in personnel expenses, and the reduction in travel costs.

Operating income deteriorated to -€5,418k at 09/30/2024, from -€3,531k at 09/30/2023. This change is explained in particular by the effect of a reversal of provisions for loss at completion of €4,000k and, to a lesser extent, a slight increase in non-stocked purchases and external charges for an amount of €300k.