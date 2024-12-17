(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Tonner Drones CEO will strengthen his shareholding

Schiltigheim, December 17th, 2024, 18:00, Tonner Drones ('the Company') is pleased to announce that CEO van den Ouden will again start to buy Tonner Drones shares.

D.M. van den Ouden indicated in the press-release from November 12th that he would like to become the reference shareholder of the Company. The Company's CEO already bought 12.371.924 shares in the from Tonner Drones. After this initial 5% stake, from tomorrow his broker will start to execute a buying schedule for another 7.628.076 shares.

“Since my appointment in September, I have repeatedly stated that I believe in this project. I am satisfied with the developments in recent weeks. That is why I want to reinforce my words by acquiring a larger stake in the company and placing my interests more on a par with those of my fellow shareholders.” said Diede van den Ouden, CEO.

About Tonner Drones : Tonner Drones develop technologies for the logistics sector. Tonner Drones holds valuable stakes in some promising French drone manufacturers. Tonner Drones' strategy is to leverage its shareholdings in these companies through active asset management. Additional revenues can be achieved through royalties from patents held by Tonner Drones. Tonner Drones does not plan on owning a factory; however, it is determined to retain R&D for its products and systems in France.

Tonner Drones' shares are listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN code: FR001400H2X4).

