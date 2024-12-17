Westbury Group Promotes Robert Croddy And Welcomes Ethan Waskiel As Analyst

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WESTPORT, CT, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Westbury Group LLC , a leading FINRA-registered investment firm dedicated to serving mid-market entrepreneurs, is proud to announce the of Robert Croddy to Director and the hiring of Ethan Waskiel as Analyst. These developments reflect Westbury Group's ongoing commitment to strengthening its team with exceptional talent to better serve its clients.Robert Croddy Promoted to DirectorRobert Croddy, a seasoned corporate finance professional, has been promoted to Director. Since joining Westbury Group, Robert has played a pivotal role in analyzing new investment opportunities, performing financial and legal due diligence, raising equity and structured debt, and executing mergers and acquisitions (M&A) transactions. His expertise extends to analyzing capital structures and operating businesses, with a particular focus on the healthcare sector.Prior to joining Westbury Group, Robert gained valuable experience at Viscogliosi Bros., LLC, a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in the healthcare and medical device sectors. At Viscogliosi, Robert honed his skills in investment analysis and strategic advisory, further solidifying his expertise in the healthcare industry. Earlier in his career, he served as an Analyst for a publicly traded iron ore mining company, where he worked closely with the CEO on merger and acquisition initiatives.Robert's promotion to Director recognizes his exceptional contributions to the firm and his dedication to achieving successful outcomes for clients. His leadership and deep industry knowledge will continue to enhance Westbury Group's ability to deliver superior advisory services to mid-market entrepreneurs.Ethan Waskiel Joins as AnalystWestbury Group is also excited to welcome Ethan Waskiel as an Analyst. Ethan recently earned his Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Economics from Fairfield University, where he developed a strong foundation in financial analysis, market research, and corporate finance. In his new role, Ethan will support senior bankers in conducting financial modeling, market research, and transaction execution. His addition to the team underscores Westbury Group's commitment to fostering new talent and expanding its capabilities to meet the needs of its growing client base.About Westbury GroupWestbury Group LLC is a FINRA-registered investment banking broker-dealer headquartered in Westport, Connecticut. The firm specializes in providing superior financial and strategic advisory services to mid-market entrepreneurs. With a team of experienced professionals, Westbury Group offers expertise in mergers and acquisitions, capital raising, and other corporate finance solutions. The firm is dedicated to helping clients achieve their strategic goals through tailored, high-quality advisory services.For more information about Westbury Group, please visit .

