Solvay Financial Calendar 2025

Solvay 2025 financial Calendar
Brussels, December 17, 2024, 5.45pm CET
Solvay today publishes its 2025 financial calendar.
| Event
| Date
| Interim dividend: ex-date
| January 20, 2025
| Interim dividend: payment date
| January 22, 2025
| Fourth quarter and full year 2024 earnings
| March 6, 2025
| First quarter 2025 earnings
| May 8, 2025
| Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting
| May 13, 2025
| Second quarter and first half year 2025 earnings
| July 30, 2025
| Third quarter and first nine months 2025 earnings
| November 6, 2025
Quiet period dates will be provided prior to each earnings' season.
Changes to Solvay's Financial reports for Q1, Q3 and Q4 earnings
Starting with the Q4 earnings release, Solvay will apply some changes in its financial reporting. In line with market practice, which is to publish quarterly information in Q1, Q3 and Q4 that is not prepared in accordance with IAS34, Solvay has decided to simplify the presentation of its financial information for these quarters.
The Q2 earnings publications will continue to include condensed consolidated interim financial statements that are prepared in accordance with IAS 34, as required by the ESMA and local regulations.
This change is in line with the strategy of Solvay to be simpler and more efficient following the partial demerger, while keeping its unwavering commitment to provide quality information to the financial markets.
More information can be found on
About Solvay
Solvay, a pioneering chemical company with a legacy rooted in founder Ernest Solvay's pivotal innovations in the soda ash process, is dedicated to delivering essential solutions globally through its workforce of over 9,000 employees. Since 1863, Solvay harnesses the power of chemistry to create innovative, sustainable solutions that answer the world's most essential needs such as purifying the air we breathe and the water we drink, preserving our food supplies, protecting our health and well-being, creating eco-friendly clothing, making the tires of our cars more sustainable and cleaning and protecting our homes. As a world-leading company with €4.9 billion in net sales in 2023 and listings on Euronext Brussels and Paris (SOLB), its unwavering commitment drives the transition to a carbon-neutral future by 2050, underscoring its dedication to sustainability and a fair and just transition. For more information about Solvay, please visit solvay.com or follow Solvay on Linkedin .
Safe harbor
This press release may contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements describe expectations, plans, strategies, goals, future events or intentions. The achievement of forward-looking statements contained in this press release is subject to risks and uncertainties relating to a number of factors, including general economic factors, interest rate and foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, changing market conditions, product competition, the nature of product development, impact of acquisitions and divestitures, restructurings, products withdrawals, regulatory approval processes, all-in scenario of R&I projects and other unusual items. Consequently, actual results or future events may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Should known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, or should our assumptions prove inaccurate, actual results could vary materially from those anticipated. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.
| Media relations
Peter Boelaert
+32 479 30 91 59
Laetitia Van Minnenbruggen
+32 484 65 30 47
Valérie Goutherot
+33 6 77 05 04 79
| Investor relations
Boris Cambon-Lalanne
+32 471 55 37 49
Geoffroy d'Oultremont
+32 478 88 32 96
Vincent Toussaint
+33 6 74 87 85 65
