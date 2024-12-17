Regarding An Accepted Application For Restructuring Proceedings Of AUGA Group, AB By Vilnius Regional Court
Date
12/17/2024 11:53:25 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) It has been reported that Vilnius Regional Court has accepted the filed application for restructuring proceedings of AUGA group, AB.
Contacts:
CEO of AUGA group, AB
Elina Chodzkaitė - Barauskienė
+370 5 233 5340
