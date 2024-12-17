Regarding An Accepted Application For Restructuring Proceedings Of AUGA Group, AB By Vilnius Regional Court

( MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) It has been reported that Vilnius Regional Court has accepted the filed application for restructuring proceedings of AUGA group, AB.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.