Regarding An Accepted Application For Restructuring Proceedings Of AUGA Group, AB By Vilnius Regional Court


12/17/2024 11:53:25 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) It has been reported that Vilnius Regional Court has accepted the filed application for restructuring proceedings of AUGA group, AB.

Contacts:
CEO of AUGA group, AB
Elina Chodzkaitė - Barauskienė
+370 5 233 5340



