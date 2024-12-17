TBWA Named Adweek's 2024 Global Agency Of The Year For The Fourth Time

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



The Disruption® Company was awarded the honor by showing the depth and breadth of a true global network

In 2024 TBWA welcomed 200 new clients, retained its top 20 and saw growth with 70% of them

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TBWA\Worldwide has been named 2024 Global Agency of the Year by Adweek , one of the world's leading marketing publications.

TBWA is Adweek's 2024 Global Agency of the Year

TBWA was recognized for innovating ways of working with the launch of its AI platform "Collective AI". Combining human ingenuity with technology, the agency Collective is driving the industry to more impactful creativity and scale, and getting its clients to the future faster. The 11,000 creative minds that make up TBWA were also celebrated for the culturally disruptive work that has earned it global fame – winning an Emmy for Apple's 'Fuzzy Feelings', partnering Levi's with Beyoncé to remake the brands Iconic 'Launderette' ad, and showcasing the power of McDonald's french fries through scent alone. The

Adweek announcement can be viewed here

Alison

Weissbrot, Executive Editor, Adweek noted "TBWA\Worldwide showed the depth and breadth of a true global network by delivering creatively innovative and powerful work around the world in 2024. The agency demonstrated a deft ability to balance global rigor with local flavor to drive business success for its clients. TBWA remains ahead of the game in harnessing technology and innovation to deliver creative solutions that bolster its clients' brands."

"Closing out a decade at

TBWA, I couldn't be prouder that TBWA has been named Adweek's Global Agency of the Year – for the 4th time since 2018. We're in the business of creating real work for real clients with real impact, and our Disruption® way of life continues to be really good for business." says Troy Ruhanen, CEO, TBWA\Worldwide.

He went on; "Alongside our wonderful client partners, this recognition is only possible because each and every one of the brilliant brains across the

TBWA Collective wakes up every day and goes after that Brave Thing that will make the difference. And I am so excited for Erin Riley to bring the heat in 2025 as TBWA's new CEO."

Riley,

TBWA\Worldwide CEO as of January 1st 2025, added; "Despite a lot of noise in our industry, there is really a ray of light coming from within TBWA. I'm hoping next year that we can be a bigger force within this industry to say... 'We can do great things. So, let's go do them."

Looking to Disrupt? Find us at

LinkedIn

and Instagram

About

TBWA\Worldwide

TBWA

is The Disruption Company®. We are a Collective of creative minds with an unlimited creative canvas. We create brand platforms that defy convention and compete with culture. Thanks to our trademarked Disruption® methodology, we build the world's strongest brands. Brands that own an unfair share of the future.

Named one of the World's Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company in 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, and 2019,

TBWA is also Adweek's 2024, 2022, 2021, and 2018 Global Agency of the Year and Ad Age's A-List 2022 Network of the Year.

Our Collective has 11,000+ creative minds in over 40 countries, and also includes brands such as

Auditoire, Digital Arts Network (DAN), GMR, TBWA\Media Arts Lab, TBWA\Health Collective, and TRO. Global clients include adidas, Apple, Gatorade, Henkel, Hilton Hotels, McDonald's, Nissan, and Singapore Airlines. Follow us on LinkedIn , X (formerly Twitter ) and Instagram . TBWA is part of Omnicom Group (NYSE: OMC ).

About

Adweek

First published in 1979, Adweek's award-winning coverage reaches an engaged community across platforms including print, digital, events, podcasts, newsletters, social media and mobile apps. As a touchstone of the advertising and marketing community, Adweek is an unparalleled resource for leaders across multiple industries who rely on its content to help them do their jobs better.

About

Omnicom

Omnicom (NYSE: OMC ) is a leading provider of data-inspired, creative marketing and sales solutions. Omnicom's iconic agency brands are home to the industry's most innovative communications specialists who are focused on driving intelligent business outcomes for their clients. The company offers a wide range of services in advertising, strategic media planning and buying, precision marketing, retail and digital commerce, branding, experiential, public relations, healthcare marketing and other specialty marketing services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries. For more information, visit .

SOURCE TBWA\Worldwide

