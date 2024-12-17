Festi Hf.: Financial Calendar 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Festi will publish its results according to the calendar below.

4Q 2024 5. February 2025 Q4 2024 Results AGM 5. March 2025 General Meeting 1Q 2025 29. April 2025 Q1 2025 Results 2Q 2025 29. July 2025 Q2 2025 Results 3Q 2025 28. October 2025 Q3 2025 Results 4Q 2025 4. February 2026 Q4 2025 Results AGM 4. March 2026 General Meeting

The financial results will be published after market closing each day.

For further information, please contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (... ).