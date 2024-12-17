عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Festi Hf.: Financial Calendar 2025


12/17/2024 11:40:51 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Festi will publish its financial results according to the calendar below.

4Q 2024 5. February 2025 Q4 2024 Results
AGM 5. March 2025 General Meeting
1Q 2025 29. April 2025 Q1 2025 Results
2Q 2025 29. July 2025 Q2 2025 Results
3Q 2025 28. October 2025 Q3 2025 Results
4Q 2025 4. February 2026 Q4 2025 Results
AGM 4. March 2026 General Meeting

The financial results will be published after market closing each day.

For further information, please contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (... ).


MENAFN17122024004107003653ID1109003236


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search