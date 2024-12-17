Festi Hf.: Financial Calendar 2025
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Festi will publish its financial results according to the calendar below.
| 4Q 2024
| 5. February 2025
| Q4 2024 Results
| AGM
| 5. March 2025
| General Meeting
| 1Q 2025
| 29. April 2025
| Q1 2025 Results
| 2Q 2025
| 29. July 2025
| Q2 2025 Results
| 3Q 2025
| 28. October 2025
| Q3 2025 Results
| 4Q 2025
| 4. February 2026
| Q4 2025 Results
| AGM
| 4. March 2026
| General Meeting
The financial results will be published after market closing each day.
For further information, please contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (... ).
