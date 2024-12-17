Kno2 And Pennant Announce Strategic Partnership To Revolutionize Patient Care Through QHIN Services

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOISE, Idaho, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kno2, the company leading the future of healthcare communication, announced today a partnership with The Pennant Group, Inc (NASDAQ: PNTG) to drive and innovation to deliver patient care in the home.

Under the partnership, Pennant Group, a holding company of affiliated home health, hospice and senior living companies, will join Kno2's Qualified Information (QHIN).

“We are thrilled to welcome Pennant Services to the Kno2 QHIN family,” said Therasa Bell, Kno2's president and cofounder.“This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to improve clinical outcomes and streamline care delivery. Together, we will expand existing and drive new standards for interoperability in the healthcare industry on behalf of post-acute providers.”

With the movement of care to the home and the expansion of our aging population, demand for at-home, post-acute care is growing. This is creating a pressing need for seamless information exchange to drive quality patient care and the optimal provider experience.

The Pennant Group, which includes independent operating subsidiaries that provide healthcare services through home health and hospice agencies and senior living communities, will leverage Kno2's full-stack healthcare communication infrastructure to drive automation, efficiency and innovation on behalf of its agencies and communities.

“Partnering with Kno2 is a significant step forward in our commitment to delivering exceptional care,” said Pennant COO John Gochnour.“We are excited about the opportunities this partnership brings to enhance our clinical operations and ultimately improve our patients' health outcomes.”

The integration with Kno2's Communication API will enhance care coordination, improve patient safety, streamline operations and support value-based care initiatives at the local agency and community level.

“This partnership with Kno2 is about setting a new standard in patient care through connectivity,” said Pennant CIO Bryant Saxon.“By integrating Kno2's advanced QHIN infrastructure, we're enabling our agencies to access critical patient information faster, reduce administrative burdens and focus more on what matters most-delivering exceptional care in the home.”

Kno2 continues to lead the way in healthcare interoperability, providing innovative solutions that connect healthcare providers, payers, and patients across the continuum. The addition of The Pennant Group to Kno2's QHIN underscores Kno2's commitment to driving connectivity to the entire healthcare ecosystem helping solve healthcare's biggest challenges.

About Kno2

Kno2 was founded with a mission to democratize healthcare communication, revolutionizing the provider experience and unlocking the potential of healthcare providers and organizations to deliver effective, efficient care while driving innovation in care models. Already the nation's largest healthcare communications network, Kno2 is also a federally designated Qualified Health Information Network (QHIN). For two decades, Kno2 has been leading the future of healthcare communication and today it is leading what it means to be a QHIN by bringing its full stack communication infrastructure and unique ability to partner beyond the connection to drive value to the TEFCA framework. Learn more at .

About Pennant

The Pennant Group, Inc. is a holding company of independent operating subsidiaries that provide healthcare services through 113 home health and hospice agencies and 54 senior living communities located throughout Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming. Each of these businesses is operated by a separate, independent operating subsidiary that has its own management, employees and assets. References herein to the consolidated“company” and“its” assets and activities, as well as the use of the terms“we,”“us,”“its” and similar verbiage, are not meant to imply that The Pennant Group, Inc. has direct operating assets, employees or revenue, or that any of the home health and hospice businesses, senior living communities or the Service Center are operated by the same entity. More information about Pennant is available at .