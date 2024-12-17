Chooch And Galliford Try Partner To Develop Vision AI Intelligent Solutions

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Physical and Digital Collaboration Enhances Human and Asset Protection and Sustainability Across UK and European Communities.

SAN MATEO, Calif. and UXBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chooch, a leader in Vision AI technology, has announced a strategic partnership with Galliford Try, one of the UK's leading groups (LON: GFRD), to integrate next-generation AI into their Asset Intelligence services. The collaboration will enhance our current intelligent offering by leveraging advanced AI-driven solutions that protect assets, workers, and surrounding communities, while improving operational efficiency. By incorporating Chooch Vision AI into Galliford Try's Asset Intelligence technology, the partnership extends their capabilities in physical and electronic security, as well as advanced fire detection . These AI-powered tools enable real-time, autonomous site monitoring, identifying potential safety hazards and providing rapid alerts to emerging risks.

"Galliford Try is at the forefront of UK construction and infrastructure projects, and we are excited to contribute to their mission for innovation," said Anubhav Saxena, CEO of Chooch. "Their commitment to evolving with cutting-edge technology is evident, and our Vision AI technology aligns perfectly with their multi-sector goals of quality, resilience, value, innovation and new standards in physical, electronic and fire security environments."

Chooch delivers ReadyNow Vision AI solutions designed for rapid deployment, enabling organizations to achieve faster ROI. Customers rely on Chooch Vision AI to accelerate decision-making and enhance safety and efficiency across key areas:





Human and Asset Protection: Real-time detection and prediction, combined with data analysis, optimize resource use and support smarter operational decisions.

Workplace Safety: Automated hazard detection reduces accidents and improves incident response times. Fire Detection: Early, accurate identification of fire risks safeguards assets, workers, and the environment.



"We're proud to partner with Chooch to bring AI-driven security solutions to our clients," said Uzair Osman, Managing Director of Galliford Try Asset Intelligence . "Chooch's plug-and-play technology is a game-changer, adapting to the diverse needs of our projects and enhancing our comprehensive offering."

About Galliford Try

Galliford Try is one of the UK's leading construction groups, working with the public and regulated sectors to deliver lasting change for communities. Its Asset Intelligence business is driven to solve client problems by working with stakeholders to drive quality, resilience, value, innovation and new standards in physical, electronic and fire security environments. Learn more at .

About Chooch

Chooch is a leader in Vision AI technology, providing cutting-edge solutions that enable organizations to process visual data with unprecedented speed and accuracy. From workplace safety to fire detection and inventory management, Chooch delivers AI-powered insights that enhance efficiency, protect assets, and drive smarter decisions. For more information, visit .

