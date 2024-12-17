SOLVE Debuts New Developer Portal, Bringing More Access And Easier Usability To Price Transparency Data

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New portal will offer seamless access to predictive pricing and historical data APIs while enabling better integration of data into applications

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOLVE, the leading provider of price transparency data for fixed income asset classes, today announced the launch of a new API Developer Portal that will provide better access and usability for SOLVE's predictive and historical pricing data. The new developer portal will allow client applications, models and processes to directly embed and integrate with SOLVE's data, enabling developer teams to work more productively and providing end-users with a better experience.

SOLVE's API Developer Portal will serve as a centralized hub for developers, quants, and data scientists and will house all of SOLVE's APIs, as well as“how-to's”, best practices, and other important information on how to maximize app integrations.

“From day one, our mission has been to increase price transparency across fixed income markets and level the playing field for sell-side and buy-side market participants,” said SOLVE founder and CEO Eugene Grinberg.“This portal is a better way for SOLVE to work with developers and get a polished version of our data into the hands of more market participants.”

SOLVE's API Developer Portal is built for a wide variety of fixed income market use-cases, empowering technology leaders and teams that are tasked with building financial platforms, running complex algorithms, generating AI/ML models, or enhancing data pipelines. The portal will provide these teams with testing environments, comprehensive documentation, and structured, actionable data that increases developer productivity and allows teams to make smarter and more informed decisions.

Streamlined Access to Data – By integrating SOLVE's data directly into their own systems, teams can build valuable financial applications that allow on-demand access to real-time SOLVE Px predictive pricing and historical data in a more efficient manner;

A Centralized Hub – A single source of truth for API Access, including SOLVE Px Muni API Endpoints, testing, customizable queries, and developer resources such as informational tutorials;

Developer-First Experience – SOLVE's API Developer Portal provides a user-friendly, self-service environment to test, learn, and customize API usage that allows developers to work more productively; SOLVE's Future-Ready API Marketplace - As SOLVE's API offerings expand, the Developer Portal will serve as a marketplace, offering a growing library of APIs to enhance your trading, analysis, and operational workflows.

SOLVE's new API Developer Portal is available now. To learn more, please visit .

About SOLVE

SOLVE is the leading market data platform provider for fixed-income securities, trusted by sophisticated buy-side and sell-side firms worldwide. Founded in 2011, SOLVE leverages its AI-driven technology and deep industry expertise to offer unparalleled transparency into markets, reduce risk, and save hundreds of hours across front-office workflows. With the largest real-time datasets for Securitized Products, Municipal Bonds, Corporate Bonds, Syndicated Bank Loans, Convertible Bonds, CDS, and Private Credit, SOLVE empowers clients to transform the way they bring new securities to market, trade on secondary markets, and value highly illiquid securities. Headquartered in New York, with offices across the globe, SOLVE is the definitive source for market pricing in fixed-income markets. For more information, visit .

*SOLVE Px does not constitute Investment Advice and does not seek to value any security and does not purport to meet the objectives or needs of specific individuals or accounts.*

