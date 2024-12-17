Bitget Wallet Launches Getgas To Simplify Multi-Chain Gas Fee Payment

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)







VICTORIA, Seychelles, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , a leading Web3 non-custodial wallet, has introduced GetGas, a multi-chain gas payment service designed to simplify on-chain transactions. GetGas enables users to deposit USDT, USDC, or BWB into their GetGas accounts and use these funds to pay gas fees across multiple blockchains, including Ethereum, Solana, BNB Chain, Polygon, Base, Arbitrum, Optimism, TON, and TRON. This eliminates the need for separate gas tokens for each chain, streamlining the entire transaction process.

As Web3 adoption grows, users increasingly engage with on-chain transactions, but managing gas fees across multiple blockchains has been a challenge. GetGas addresses this by allowing users to deposit USDT, USDC, or BWB and pay gas fees seamlessly across different chains, eliminating the need for token conversions or transfers. Whether users are making transfers, swaps, or using DApps, GetGas offers a more efficient and hassle-free experience.

Additionally, GetGas expands Bitget Wallet's multi-chain capabilities, supporting a wide range of transaction scenarios. By linking their GetGas accounts with EVM addresses, users can conduct transactions across different blockchains, enhancing their Web3 experience. Bitget Wallet has also launched a Gas Voucher feature that lets users earn vouchers through their Reward Center, which can be used to offset transaction fees, offering more flexibility in payment options.

Bitget Wallet supports over 100 major blockchains and allows users to manage millions of digital assets within a single wallet. The custom mainnet feature enables easy addition of new chains, and users can interact with over 20,000 DApps. Bitget Wallet Swap aggregates hundreds of DEXs across 50+ blockchains, providing optimal liquidity and pricing, while supporting various trading modes. For security, Bitget Wallet uses multi-layer encryption protection to ensure full control of assets and supports keyless wallet creation, further enhancing security.

Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet, commented, "The launch of GetGas is a key step in simplifying Web3 transactions. We're committed to providing an efficient multi-chain solution that supports the next generation of Web3 users. Bitget Wallet will continue to innovate, aiming to serve the next billion users and drive Web3's growth globally."

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is the home of Web3, uniting endless possibilities in one non-custodial wallet. With over 40 million users, it offers comprehensive on-chain services, including asset management, instant swaps, rewards, staking, trading tools, live market data, a DApp browser, and an NFT marketplace. Designed for everyone from beginners to advanced traders, it supports mnemonic, MPC, and AA wallet options. With connections to over 100 blockchains, 20,000+ DApps, and 500,000+ tokens, Bitget Wallet enables seamless multi-chain trading across hundreds of DEXs and cross-chain bridges, along with a $300 million protection fund for the user's digital assets. Users can experience Bitget Wallet Lite to start their Web3 journey.

