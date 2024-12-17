Mountain Made: A Heartwarming Tale Supporting Western NC Families Affected By Hurricane Helene

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mountain Made: A Heartwarming Tale Supporting Families Affected by Hurricane Helene

- Alyssa Hughes, Author and Founder of Barefoot BabyMARION, NC, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A heartwarming tale inspired by true events, Mountain Made by Alyssa Hughes is a beautifully illustrated children's book about a 6-year-old girl and her community navigating the aftermath of Hurricane Helene. Set against the backdrop of the stunning Blue Ridge Mountains, the story highlights themes of resilience, hope, and the power of coming together in times of adversity.Based on Hughes' personal experience and the impact of the hurricane on her family, Mountain Made is a heartfelt reflection of community strength. The book captures the transformative moments following the storm-power outages, rising waters, and fallen trees-and the love, comfort, and hope that emerge when people unite.Key Highlights of Mountain Made:- Real-Life Inspiration: Inspired by the experiences of the author's family during Hurricane Helene.- Themes of Resilience and Community: A valuable resource for helping children process challenging events and understand the importance of helping others.- Stunning Illustrations: Brings the beauty of the Blue Ridge Mountains and Appalachian spirit to life.- A Philanthropic Mission: 100% of book profits support the Barefoot Baby Foundation's hurricane relief efforts in Western North Carolina.“After seeing how Hurricane Helene affected my daughter and our community, I knew this story needed to be told,” says Alyssa Hughes, author and founder of Barefoot Baby.“Mountain Made is my way of offering hope and reminding families that even in the darkest times, love and resilience can shine through.”Proceeds from the book benefit the Barefoot Baby Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting families in Western North Carolina through community events, educational outreach, and disaster relief efforts.Purchase Mountain Made today and contribute to rebuilding homes, hearts, and memories or at Barefoot Baby's website: /products/mountain-made-a-childs-true-account-of-hurricane-helene-signed-by-authorAbout the AuthorAlyssa Hughes lives in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains with her husband and three children. Her love of homesteading, hiking, and community inspired this poignant story.About the Barefoot Baby FoundationThe Barefoot Baby Foundation strengthens families by fostering connections with nature and creating hands-on experiences for children to grow and thrive.For media inquiries, please contact:Betsy Watson...

