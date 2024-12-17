Vibrant Publishers Announces Reprints Of Philip Kotler's Articles In The Legend In Marketing Series

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Legend in Marketing: Philip Kotler series

Professor Philip Kotler, regarded as the "Father of Modern Marketing"

Explore Philip Kotler's iconic marketing insights in Vibrant Publishers' reprints of the Legend in Marketing series, now globally available on Amazon.

BROOMFIELD, CO, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Vibrant Publishers, based in Colorado, USA, is thrilled to announce its role as the new publisher and distributor of the highly acclaimed Legend in Marketing and Legend in Consumer Behavior series, originally published by Sage India and edited by Professor Jagdish Sheth (Emory University). This remarkable collection, consisting of over 100 titles, includes reprints of seminal articles from marketing pioneers such as Philip Kotler, along with reflective interviews conducted by esteemed editors.

The Legend in Marketing: Philip Kotler series is a reprint of Kotler's most influential articles, meticulously curated to highlight his contributions to modern marketing theory and practice. Kotler, regarded as the "father of modern marketing," has shaped the industry through his groundbreaking work on marketing management, the 4 Ps, and social marketing. Each title is edited by an expert and features an insightful interview with Kotler himself, reflecting on his career and influence on the discipline.

This release is an update of the original Legends in Marketing series, which was first published by Sage India and edited by Professor Jagdish Sheth. Vibrant Publishers is honored to bring these works to a wider global audience, now offering individual books for purchase across North America, Europe, and other regions via Amazon in both hardcover and softcover formats. Unlike the previous edition, customers now have the option to purchase a single title rather than the entire set, making this legendary collection more accessible to students, scholars, and marketing professionals.

Titles in the Legend in Marketing series include:

Philip Kotler – 9 Titles

Jagdish N. Sheth – 9 Titles

V. Kumar – 10 Titles

Shelby D. Hunt – 10 Titles

Kent B. Monroe – 7 Titles

Christian Grönroos – 8 Titles

Yoram (Jerry) Wind – 8 Titles

Paul Green – 6 Titles

George Day – 7 Titles

Gerald Zaltman – 5 Titles

Naresh K. Malhotra – 9 Titles

Vibrant Publishers is committed to providing high-quality educational resources to learners and professionals. With the Legend in Marketing and Legend in Consumer Behavior series, Vibrant Publishers continues its mission of making key academic insights and thought leadership widely available for the global audience. These reprinted titles bring a wealth of knowledge to marketing professionals and students worldwide, offering timeless wisdom and modern reflections from some of the greatest marketing minds. You may reach out to the Vibrant team for any assistance or questions at ....

Global Availability

Thanks to this new partnership, the titles in both the Legend in Marketing and Legend in Consumer Behavior series will now be available to a global audience. Readers from North America, Europe, and beyond can purchase these volumes on Amazon, making it easier than ever to access the invaluable insights of marketing's greatest minds.

About Vibrant Publishers LLC

Vibrant Publishers LLC, based in Colorado, USA, is a leader in educational publishing, specializing in management, technology, and test preparation books. With a catalog of over 300 titles, Vibrant Publishers is committed to delivering accessible, affordable, and high-quality content to learners globally.

Deep Udeshi

Vibrant Publishers

+1 315-413-6418

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.