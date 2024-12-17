Exact Market Unveils Novel AI Go-To-Market Practice

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Empowering companies to deliver differentiated AI stories

Dec. 17, 2024

Exact Market, a WBENC-certified, woman-owned marketing agency, is launching a dedicated practice to help technology companies achieve differentiation and leadership for their artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. The comprehensive portfolio of services helps clients create compelling AI narratives, develop impactful market strategies, and execute AI-focused campaigns in today's crowded landscape.

The new practice addresses a critical need in today's rapidly evolving AI industry, where technical innovation often outpaces speed to market. Through a combination of in-house AI go-to-market (GTM) experience and proven frameworks, Exact Market closes this gap with a full range of services that bridge technology and marketing to maximize target audience engagement, generate demand, and empower sales and partner ecosystems to drive results.

"Exact Market is the first and only tech marketing agency with a dedicated managed service practice for AI GTM."

"The AI market has reached a pivotal inflection point," explains Rachel Beckler, AI GTM Practice Leader, Exact Market. "Success will belong to those who can turn vision into action and build trust in the marketplace. Our dedicated practice is purpose-built to meet this need, offering clients strategies and solutions that amplify how AI innovations are brought to market and fully realize their potential once there."

practice to address the unmet needs of AI differentiation in the technology industry," explains Susie Almaneih, co-founder and CEO of Exact Market. "The new AI GTM Practice is the latest addition to Exact Market's trusted portfolio of solutions, empowering organizations-from startups to Fortune 100s-to strategically position themselves to seize market opportunities and meet industry demands at scale."

Exact Market's AI GTM Practice includes a comprehensive suite of services tailored to meet the needs of the technology industry, including:



Market analysis and competitive positioning

Product and solution messaging

Content planning and development

Campaign creation and management

Ecosystem and alliance activation Sales enablement and demand generation

Start the transformation of your AI story. Visit exactmarket/ai or email [email protected] .

About Exact Market

Founded in 2007, Exact Market is a woman-owned, WBENC-certified tech marketing firm. The company combines domain and creative expertise with a flexible, integrated approach to produce winning market strategies with speed and precision. Exact Market's unique operating model delivers measurable results and lasting value, serving as a trusted partner and extension of enterprise client teams.

Media contact:

Susie Almaneih

408.335.0386

[email protected]

SOURCE EXACT MARKET, LLC

